ECS T10 League SIG Vs STO Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report

Sigtuna CC will take on Stockholm Cricket Club in the league match of the ECS T10 League this week. The match between the two sides will be played on Monday, June 15. The ECS T10 League SIG vs STO live match will be played at the Marsta Cricket Ground in Stockholm. Here are the SIG vs STO live streaming details, SIG vs STO live telecast in India details, SIG vs STO live match details and where to catch the SIG vs STO live scores.

SIG vs STO live streaming: ECS T10 League preview

The ECS T10 League is a six-team tournament which is taking place in Stockholm, Sweden. The six teams taking part in the tournament are Djurgardens IF Cricketforening, Pakistanska Foreningen, Alby Zalmi CC, Stockholm CC, Sigtuna CC, Indiska CC. The final of the ECS T10 League will be played on July 5.

SIG vs STO live scores: SIG vs STO live match weather report

The weather for the SIG vs STO live match will see cloudy skies and some rain interruption could take place during the match. Coming to the SIG vs STO live scores, the pitch should be quite balanced. The pacers will likely get the ball to move around, although not much turn is expected for the spinners, making a score of 70-80 defendable.

SIG vs STO live scores: SIG vs STO live streaming and SIG vs STO live telecast in India

The SIG vs STO live telecast in India will not be available on TV, but fans can still enjoy the SIG vs STO live streaming of the ECS T10 League by logging onto Dream11 Sport's FanCode App to watch each ball of the SIG vs STO live match. The ECS T10 League SIG vs STO live streaming will begin at 3:30 pm IST. For the ECS T10 League SIG vs STO live scores, fans can visit Cricket Sweden's official Twitter page.

SIG vs STO live scores: SIG vs STO squad for the SIG vs STO live match

SIG vs STO live scores: SIG vs STO squad: STO squad

Viswanadha Bazawada, Abhishek Mathur, Feroz Patel, Rakesh Kumar, Umesh Bharti, Avinash Upadhyaya, Prem Krishna, Akash Jha, Suman Mokhamatam, Akanshu Mahajan, Harsha Vardahana Singaraju, Himanshu Patel, Ashok Ganesan Ramalingam, Rajesh Lal Raveendran, Kaushik Vats, Sampat Manju Lyengar, Santosh Yadlapalli, Vinod Chalindra, Shrikant Sakpal.

SIG vs STO live scores: SIG vs STO: SIG squad

Ataullah Saifi, Zulfiqar Kiyani, Muhammad Saad Nawaz, Adil Mahmood Afzal, Abu-Bakr Azhar, Muhammad Abdul Rehman, Umer Waqar, Ahmad Ejaz, Sohaib Atif, Adnan Raza, Shahzaib Hassan, Osama Saleem, Amir Mir, Qurban Ali, Ch-Shaftaz Ahmed, Raja Azhar Mahmood, Arshpreet Singh.

SIG vs STO live streaming: SIG vs STO probable playing XI

SIG vs STO live scores: SIG vs STO playing XI: STO

Vinod Chalindra, Kaushik Vats, Jyotimoi Saikia, Abhishek Mathur, Harsha Vardahana, Sampat Manju, Himanshu Patel, Akanshu Mahajan, Avinash Upadhyaya, Suman Momhamatam, N Komalla

SIG vs STO live scores: SIG vs STO playing XI: SIG

R Mahmood, A Safi, Z Kiyani, S Hassan, M Nawaz, M Rehman, A Azhar, U Waqar, O Saleem, A Singh and A Raza

Image Courtesy: European Cricket League Instagram