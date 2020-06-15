ECS T10 League SMI Vs PF Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report

Stockholm Mumbai Indians (SMI) will face Pakistanska Foreningen (PF) this week at Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm, Sweden. ECS T10 League will start from June 15 and the final will be played on June 19. ECS T10 League will be played in a double round format.

Sigtuna CC, Indiska CC, Alby Zalmi CC, Stockholm CC, Pakistanska Foreningen and Djurgardens IF Cricketforning are the six teams participating in the tournament this year. All the matches are scheduled to be held at the Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm. Stockholm Mumbai Indians vs Pakistanska Foreningen will be the fifth match of the tournament.

SMI vs PF live sores: SMI vs PF live streaming, ECS T10 League

On a marvelous summer evening our U15s had a six wicket win over @AlbyCricket. A great start to the season. 🏏💙💛💙 pic.twitter.com/YEBtgQfxdu — Stockholm Cricket Club (@CricketStkhlm) June 13, 2020

The SMI vs PF live telecast in India will not be available to viewers. However, the SMI vs PF live streaming will be available on Dream11’s FanCode app. The SMI vs PF live scores will be available on the official Twitter handle of the European Cricket Series T10 League. The SMI vs PF live streaming/telecast will be shown on the European Cricket Network for viewers outside India. Here are the other SMI vs PF live streaming details, SMI vs PF live scores, SMI vs PF live match details, and ECS T10 League updates.

ECS T10 League schedule

SMI vs PF live streaming venue: Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm, Sweden SMI vs PF live streaming date: Monday, June 15 SMI vs PF live streaming time: 9:30 pm IST

ECS T10 League SMI vs PF live scores: Pitch and weather report

The pitch at Marsta Cricket Club is on the slower side in terms of scoring runs. Slow bowlers are expected to gain the advantage of the pitch conditions. According to AccuWeather, the weather is expected to be partly sunny. However, the weather forecast also suggests light showers during the day which could be a concern to the ECS T10 League fixtures for Monday.

ECS T10 League

SMI vs PF live scores: SMI vs PF live match squad

ECS T10 League: Stockholm Mumbai Indians squad

Hemant Parab, Pratik Sankhe, Ajey Mohatkar, Ankur Kakroo, Darshan Lakhani, Kaushik Majumder, Mansing Bhor, Mrunal Pawar, Nikhil Pandya, Prasad Tengali, Ruturaj Dhage, Sanjay Mahajan, Sunil Kaklij, Sushant Kadam, Swapnil Kale, Tabish Hussain, Rohit SVS, Chandrakant Shelar

ECS T10 League: Pakistanska Foreningen squad

Tajammal Hussain, Waqar Hassan, Sameer Ali Khan, Azeem Amin, Umar Khan, Vaince Waqqas, Muhammad Bilal, Tasaduq Hussain, Mohammad Ali, Choudry Ali, Zubair Aslam, Imam Din, Kamran Zia, Khalil Jalali, Muhammad Chaudhry

Cover image source: Icc.com