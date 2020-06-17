ECS T10 League SMI Vs SIG Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report

Stockholm Mumbai Indians face Sigtuna CC in the league match of the ECS T10 League this week. The two sides will face each other on Wednesday, June 17 giving fans a chance to enjoy SMI vs SIG live streaming and keep an eye on SMI vs SIG live scores. The ECS T10 League SMI vs SIG live match will be played at the Marsta Cricket Ground in Stockholm. Here are the SMI vs SIG live streaming details, SMI vs SIG live telecast in India details, SMI vs SIG live match details and where to catch the SMI vs SIG live scores.

SMI vs SIG live streaming: ECS T10 League preview

The ECS T10 League is a six-team tournament which is taking place in Stockholm, Sweden. The six teams taking part in the tournament are Djurgardens IF Cricketforening, Pakistanska Foreningen, Alby Zalmi CC, Stockholm CC, Sigtuna CC, Indiska CC. The final of the ECS T10 League will be played on July 5.

SMI vs SIG live streaming: SMI vs SIG live match weather report

The weather for the SMI vs SIG live match will see cloudy skies but coming to the SMI vs SIG live scores, the pitch is expected to be quite balanced. with batsmen able to play their natural game. The pacers will likely get the ball to move around, although not much turn is expected for the spinners.

SMI vs SIG live scores: SMI vs SIG live streaming and SMI vs SIG live telecast in India

The SMI vs SIG live telecast in India will not be available on TV, but fans can still enjoy the SMI vs SIG live streaming of the ECS T10 League by logging onto Dream11 Sport's FanCode App to watch each ball of the SMI vs SIG live match. The ECS T10 League SMI vs SIG live streaming will begin at 5:30 pm IST. For the ECS T10 League SMI vs SIG live scores, fans can visit Cricket Sweden's Twitter page.

SMI vs SIG live streaming: SMI vs SIG squad for the SMI vs SIG live match

SMI vs SIG live streaming: SMI vs SIG squad: SMI squad

T Hussain, R SVS, P Tengali, P Sankhe, M Pawar, K Majumder, H Parab, A Donagre, S Mahajan, R Dhage, M Bhor, S Kaklij, C Shelar, S Kadam, N Pandya, A Mohatkar, A Kakroo, S Kale and A Tewari

SMI vs SIG live streaming: SMI vs SIG squad: SIG squad

R Mahmood, A Safi, Z Kiyani, A Afzal, S Hassan, M Nawaz, A Azhar, A Ejaz, U Waqar, M Rehman, S Atif, O Saleem, Q Ali, A Raza, A Mir, A Singh and C Ahmad

SMI vs SIG live streaming: SMI vs SIG probable playing XI

SMI vs SIG live streaming: SMI vs SIG playing XI: SMI

Rohit SVS, P Sankhe, T Hussain, A Donagre, S Mahajan, R Dhage, D Lakhani, S Kaklij, C Shelar, S Kadam and S Kale

SMI vs SIG live streaming: SMI vs SIG playing XI: SIG

M Rehman, A Raza, A Safi, A Azhar, Q Ali, A Ejaz, S Hassan, Z Kiyani, R Mahmood, A Singh and S Atif

(IMAGE: SIGTUNA CC / INSTAGRAM)