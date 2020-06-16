ECS T10 League SMI Vs STO Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report

Stockholm Mumbai will face Stockholm CC this week at Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm, Sweden. ECS T10 League will start from June 15 and the final will be played on June 19. ECS T10 League will be played in a double round format.

Sigtuna CC, Indiska CC, Alby Zalmi CC, Stockholm CC, Pakistanska Foreningen and Djurgardens IF Cricketforning are the six teams participating in the tournament this year. All the matches are scheduled to be held at the Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm. Stockholm Mumbai vs Stockholm CC will be the 10th match of the tournament.

SMI vs STO live sores: SMI vs STO live streaming, ECS T10 League

The SMI vs STO live telecast in India will not be available to viewers. However, the SMI vs STO live streaming will be available on Dream11’s FanCode app. The SMI vs STO live scores will be available on the official Twitter handle of the European Cricket Series T10 League. The SMI vs STO live streaming/telecast will be shown on the European Cricket Network for viewers outside India. Here are the other SMI vs STO live streaming details, SMI vs STO live scores, SMI vs STO live match details, and ECS T10 League updates.

ECS T10 League schedule

SMI vs STO live streaming venue: Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm, Sweden

SMI vs STO live streaming date: Tuesday, June 16

SMI vs STO live streaming time: 9:30 pm IST

ECS T10 League SMI vs STO live scores: Pitch and weather report

The pitch at Marsta Cricket Club is on the slower side in terms of scoring runs. Slow bowlers are expected to gain the advantage of the pitch conditions. According to AccuWeather, the weather is expected to be partly sunny. However, the weather forecast also suggests light showers during the day which could be a concern to the ECS T10 League fixtures for Tuesday.

ECS T10 League

SMI vs STO live scores: SMI vs STO live match squad

ECS T10 League: Stockholm Mumbai Indians (SMI)

Hemant Parab, Pratik Sankhe, Ajey Mohatkar, Ankur Kakroo, Darshan Lakhani, Kaushik Majumder, Mansing Bhor, Mrunal Pawar, Nikhil Pandya, Prasad Tengali, Ruturaj Dhage, Sanjay Mahajan, Sunil Kaklij, Sushant Kadam, Swapnil Kale, Tabish Hussain, Rohit SVS, Chandrakant Shelar

ECS T10 League: Stockholm CC (STO)

Viswanadha Bazawada, Chenna Nali, Jyotimoi Saikia, Abhishek Mathur, Kaushik Vats, Vinod Chalindra, Sampat Manju Iyengar, Santosh Yadlapalli, Shrikant Sakpal, Akanshu Mahajan, Harsha Vardahana Singaraju, Himanshu Patel, Feroz Patel, Umesh Bharti, Rakesh- Kumar, Karthik Jayachandran, Akash Jha, Ashok Ganesan Ramaingam, Avinash Upadhyaya, Prem Krishna, Rajesh Lal Raveendran, Suman Mokhamatam, Niranjan Komalla

