ECS T10 AZ-U23 Vs NAC Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Alby Zalmi U-23 will face Nacka CC in the second match of the day in ECS T10 Stockholm, Botkyrka on Wednesday, July 8 The AZ-U23 vs NAC live match will be played at the Karsby Cricket Center in Stockholm. Here are the AZ-U23 vs NAC live streaming details, AZ-U23 vs NAC live telecast in India details, AZ-U23 vs NAC live match details and where to catch the AZ-U23 vs NAC live scores.

AZ-U23 vs NAC live streaming: AZ-U23 vs NAC weather and pitch report

As per AccuWeather, the match will be interrupted by rain during the AZ-U23 vs NAC live match. Coming to the pitch the 22-yard strip has something on offer for the batsmen and bowlers, but with rain set to play spoilsport during the match, the team winning the toss will look to bowl first.

AZ-U23 vs NAC live scores: AZ-U23 vs NAC live telecast in India and AZ-U23 vs NAC live streaming details

The AZ-U23 vs NAC live telecast in India will not be available to viewers, but fans can still enjoy the AZ-U23 vs NAC live streaming of the ECS T10 Stockholm by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports to watch each ball of the AZ-U23 vs NAC live match. The ECS T10 Stockholm, AZ-U23 vs NAC live streaming will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

AZ-U23 vs NAC ECS T10 Stockholm, AZ-U23 vs NAC live scores: Squad updates

AZ-U23 vs NAC ECS T10 Stockholm, AZ-U23 vs NAC live scores: Squad updates: AZ-U23

Ismail Zia, Amanullah Safi, Faran Chaudhry, Basir Sahebi, Rohollah Stanikzai, Zabi Niazy, Zia Alozai, Talha Masoud, Mashal Khan, Rukshan Nawalage, Muneeb Safi, Faseeh Choudhary, Yaqob Safi, Munib Safi, Sami Khalil, Usman Jabbar, Abdullah Khalil, Noman Fawjoon, Arif Hussain

AZ-U23 vs NAC ECS T10 Stockholm, AZ-U23 vs NAC live scores: Squad updates: NAC

Rashid Khan, Azam Momand, Sohail Zahid, Samiullah Rahmani, Shakil Jalali, Khalid Azizi, Zabi Zahid, Syed Ahmad, Omran Zazai, Wakil Jalali, Saad Nawaz, Lamer Momand, Ozil Rahman, Najeeb Khan, Abdul Hakeem

AZ-U23 vs NAC ECS T10 Stockholm, AZ-U23 vs NAC live scores: Playing XI

AZ-U23 vs NAC ECS T10 Stockholm, AZ-U23 vs NAC live scores: Playing XI: AZ-U23

I Zia, F Chaudhry, Z Alozai, R Stanikzai, Z Niazy, T Masoud, F Choudhary, M Khan, S Khalil, A Khalil and U Jabbar

AZ-U23 vs NAC ECS T10 Stockholm, AZ-U23 vs NAC live scores: Playing XI: NAC

R Khan, S Rahmani, S Zahid, S Jalali, K Azizi, Z Zahid, O Zazai, S Ahmad, S Nawaz, N Khan and L Momand

(IMAGE: EUROPEAN CRICKET / INSTAGRAM)