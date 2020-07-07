ECS T10 STT Vs AZ-U23 Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Stockholm Tigers will take on Alby Zalmi U-23 in the seventh match of the day in the ECS T10 Stockholm, Botkyrka on Tuesday, July 7. The STT vs AZ-U23 live match will be played at the Karsby Cricket Center in Stockholm. Here are the STT vs AZ-U23 live streaming details, STT vs AZ-U23 live telecast in India details, STT vs AZ-U23 live match details and where to catch the STT vs AZ-U23 live scores.

Also Read: STT Vs AZ-U23 Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Stockholm Live Game Info

STT vs AZ-U23 live streaming: STT vs AZ-U23 weather and pitch report

As per AccuWeather, the weather conditions will be partly sunny with no chances of rain during the STT vs AZ-U23 live match. Coming to the pitch the 22-yard strip been an absolute beauty to bat on. The seamers will get some movement with the new ball, but once the ball gets old, expect them to come on to the bat nicely. Expect the match to be a high scoring encounter.

Also Read: MCC Vs VAR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Stockholm Live Game Info

STT vs AZ-U23 live scores: STT vs AZ-U23 live telecast in India and STT vs AZ-U23 live streaming details

The STT vs AZ-U23 live telecast in India will not be available to viewers, but fans can still enjoy the STT vs AZ-U23 live streaming of the ECS T10 Stockholm by logging onto Dream11 Sport's FanCode App to watch each ball of the STT vs AZ-U23 live match. The ECS T10 Stockholm, STT vs AZ-U23 live streaming will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Also Read: MCA Seeks Pawar's Advice On Conducting AGM And Cricket Resumption

STT vs AZ-U23 ECS T10 Stockholm, STT vs AZ-U23 live scores: Squad updates

STT vs AZ-U23 ECS T10 Stockholm, STT vs AZ-U23 live scores: STT

Tanin Ahmad, Humayun Kabir, Hafizur Rahman, Rashedul Islam, Raz Imtiaz, Bipu Rais, Liton Sarkar, Roni Gupta, Arif Hossain, Faruk Ahmed, Ahmed Kawsar, Bappy Chowdhury, Rizvi Hoque, Asif Ferdous, Sayem Chowdhury, Shahnawazur Rahman, Akash Islam, Rudro Karim.

Also Read: Question On Ganguly's Continuance Raised With Former CJIs & BCCI Ombudsman

STT vs AZ-U23 ECS T10 Stockholm, STT vs AZ-U23 live scores: AZ-U23

Ismail Zia, Amanullah Safi, Faraan Chaudhry, Basir Sahebi, Rohollah Stanikzai, Zabi Niazy, Zia Alozai, Talha Masoud, Mashal Khan, Rukshan Nawalage, Muneeb Safi, Faseeh Choudhary, Yaqob Safi, Munir Safi, Sami Khalil, Usman Jabbar, Abdullah Khalil, Noman Fawjoon, Arif Hussain.

(IMAGE: EUROPEAN CRICKET / INSTAGRAM)