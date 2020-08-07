ECS T10 Malmo MCC Vs AF Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Malmohus Cricket Club (MCC) will take on Ariana AKIF (AF) in the first semi-final of the ECS T10 Malmo Tournament this week. The match between the two teams will be played at the Limhamnsfaltet cricket ground in Malmo, Sweden on Friday, August 7 at 1 PM IST. Here is the MCC vs AF live streaming information, how to watch ECS T10 live in India and where to catch the MCC vs AF live scores.

MCC vs AF live streaming: MCC vs AF ECS T10 Malmo semifinal preview

Both teams have made a strong start to the tournament and will be looking to win the crucial semi-final to book their place in the finals. The two sides topped their group and have been two of the best-performing sides in the ECS T10 Malmo tournament. MCC have won all of their four matches, topping Group A while AF have won three matches and drawn one.

MCC vs AF live streaming: MCC vs AF weather and pitch report

According to Accuweather, there will be no threat of rain throughout the ECS T10 Malmo semi-final. The temperature during the match is expected to be around 20°C with scattered clouds overhead. The pitch will be a balanced one and will shape up to be a good batting wicket. The average score on this pitch has been 90. For the bowlers, the pitch is likely to help the pacers much more than the spinners.

MCC vs AF live scores: ECS T10 live in India and MCC vs AF live streaming

The telecast of ECS T10 live in India will not be available to viewers but fans can still enjoy MCC vs AF live streaming by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports. The ECS T10 Malmo MCC vs AF live streaming will begin at 1 PM IST. For MCC vs AF live scores, fans can visit Cricket's Sweden's Twitter page.

MCC vs AF live scores: MCC vs AF ECS T10 Malmo squad details

MCC vs AF live scores: MCC vs AF ECS T10 Malmo squad details: MCC squad

Kevin Velaveti, Raseka Danasekara, Ankit Gupta, Stephen Rutland, Adam Sarten, Eric Folker, Sardar Ibrahimkhel, Dheeraj Malhotra, Faraz Muneer, Sheron Nord, Vishrut Krashak, Shahbaz Hussain, Usman Safi, Nooryaleh Anwari, Mathiyalankan Thamilchelvan, Sundaram Srivastava, Khurram Shahzad, Ben Tew, Richard Greyling, Mahesh Kunapali, Pawan Singh, Sean Gilmour, Samath Ohlén, Shailesh Patel, Narendar Madhavan, Sachin Khairnar, Sambit Pattanaik, Ashish Rajput, Rizwan Ashraf and Aakash Kothandan.

MCC vs AF live scores: MCC vs AF ECS T10 Malmo squad details: AF squad

Paramjot Singh, Hardeep Virk, Inderjeet Singh, Krishna Digumurthi, Ayubkhan Azizi, Imran Khan, Farid Mohammad, Malyar Babak, Karandeep Singh, Mohammad Babak, Dharmender Singh, Debarchan Dash, Ihsanullah Sherzad, Khaled Mohammad, Naser Baluch, Sreekanth Medavarapu, Mahmood Hijazi, Yarmal Oryakhel, Oktai Gholami, Sabaoon Mangal and Abdul.

Image Courtesy:instagram/europeancricket