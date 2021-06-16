ECS T10 Malta 2021 AUK Vs AUM Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Atlas UTC Knights and American University of Malta will contest in Match 11 of the ECS T10 Malta 2021 which will be played at the Marsa Sports Complex. The match starts at 1:00 PM local time (4:30 PM IST) on Wednesday, June 16. Here are our AUK vs AUM live streaming details, AUK vs AUM pitch report, how to watch FanCode ECS T10 Malta 2021 live in India and where to catch the AUK vs AUM live scores.

Preview: AUK vs AUM ECS T10 Malta 2021

Atlas UTC Knights are second on the points table and started their campaign against Southern Crusaders. The team found it really tough to beat their opponents in the two fixtures but somehow managed to register a win. In the first fixture, Knights beat Crusaders by golden ball rule after scores were tied following the completion of both innings. In the second match, Knights managed to beat the Crusaders by 6 runs.

The American University of Malta, on the other hand, had an easy outing against Royal Strikers beating them by 72 runs and 7 wickets respectively. The team will look to keep their unbeaten run intact as well as keep hold of top spot. Speaking about the tournament, 10 teams will be competing in 48 matches over 12 days.

Group A consists of Atlas UTC Knights, American University of Malta, Royal Strikers and Southern Crusaders. On the other hand Group B features teams like Mater Dei, Gozo, Overseas, Super Kings, Swieqi United. This should be an exciting contest to watch as this is the battle between the top two teams in Group A. Both teams have quality players in their ranks making to difficult to predict the AUK vs AUM playing 11.

AUK vs AUM pitch report and weather report

Coming to the pitch for the AUK vs AUM opener, the 22-yard strip is a completely new surface altogether prepared for this tournament. It will be difficult to say as to who between the batters and bowlers will have a say. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. Coming to the weather for this match, the condition will be sunny during the match with rain not expected during the match. The wind gusts will be around 17 km/h with temperatures hovering around 27 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather.

AUK vs AUM live streaming and AUK vs AUM live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch FanCode ECS T10 Malta 2021 live in India and the AUK vs AUM live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The AUK vs AUM live streaming will be on the official European Cricket website for fans outside India. For AUK vs AUM live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image: FanCode