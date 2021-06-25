ECS T10 Malta 2021 AUK Vs MTD Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Prediction

Match 42 of the ECS T10 Malta 2021 will be played between the Atlas UTC Knights and the Mater Dei at the Marsa Sports Complex. The match starts at 11:00 AM local time (2:30 PM IST) on Friday, June 25. Here are our AUK vs MTD live streaming details, AUK vs MTD pitch report, how to watch FanCode ECS T10 Malta 2021 live in India and where to catch the AUK vs MTD live scores.

Preview: AUK vs MTD ECS T10 Malta 2021

Both the teams have had a good tournament so far and will look to go all the way till the finals. Speaking about the performance during the league matches, Atlas UTC Knights finished second in Group A after 8 matches after winning six and losing two matches. In the final two matches of league stage, the team won and lost one match each. They won the first match against Royal STrikers by 39 runs, before losing to the same opponent in the second match by 19 runs. With a place in the semi-final at stake, the team will look to play really well.

Mater Dei finished third in Group B after 8 matches. The team registered four wins and lost four matches. They finished their league stage campaign with a doubleheader loss against Super Kings. They were beaten by 8 wickets in both matches. With a place in the semi-final at stake, expect Mater Dei to put up a better performance against Atlas UTC Knights.

AUK vs MTD pitch report and weather report

Coming to the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced favouring both the bowlers and batsmen. It will be difficult to say as to who will reign supreme between the batters and bowlers. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. Coming to the weather part, the conditions will be sunny during the match with rain not expected to interrupt the match.

AUK vs MTD live streaming and AUK vs MTD live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch FanCode ECS T10 Malta 2021 live in India and the AUK vs MTD live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The AUK vs MTD live streaming will be on the official European Cricket website for fans outside India. For AUK vs MTD live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page. Coming to the AUK vs MTD prediction, AUK would come out on top in this contest.

Image: FanCode