ECS T10 Malta 2021 AUM Vs RST Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

American University of Malta and Royal Strikers will contest in Match 1 of the ECS T10 Malta 2021 which will be played at the Marsa Sports Complex. The match starts at 9:00 AM local time (12:30 PM IST) on Monday, June 14. Here are our AUM vs RST live streaming details, AUM vs RST pitch report, how to watch FanCode ECS T10 Malta 2021 live in India and where to catch the AUM vs RST live scores.

Preview: AUM vs RST ECS T10 Malta 2021

Both teams will look to make a winning start in the first match of the competition. American University of Malta did not have a good season last year finishing at the bottom of the points table with just a solitary win. This year, the team will be hoping to do well compared to last year and atleast qualify to the knockout stage. On the other hand, Royal Stars come into the tournament after playing some exciting cricket in the Malta summer league. The team despite being inexperienced would love to spring in a surprise by upsetting American University of Malta in the opening fixture.

AUM vs RST pitch report

Coming to the pitch for the AUM vs RST opener, the 22-yard strip is a completely new surface altogether prepared for this tournament. It will be difficult to say as to who between the batters and bowlers will have a say. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest.

The condition will be sunny during the match with rain not expected during the match. The wind gusts will be around 20 km/h with temperatures hovering around 26 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With the rain not expected during the match, both teams are likely to get a chance to get to play the full quota of overs, making it tough to make the AUM vs RST prediction.

AUM vs RST live streaming and AUM vs RST live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch FanCode ECS T10 Malta 2021 live in India and the AUM vs RST live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The AUM vs RST live streaming will be on the official European Cricket website for fans outside India. For AUM vs RST live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page. Coming to AUM vs RST prediction, AUM will come out on top in this contest.

Image: European Cricket / YouTube