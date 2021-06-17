ECS T10 Malta 2021 GOZ Vs SKI Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Gozo and Super Kings will contest in Match 13 of the ECS T10 Malta 2021 which will be played at the Marsa Sports Complex. The match starts at 9:00 AM local time (12:30 PM IST) on Thursday, June 17. Here are our GOZ vs SKI live streaming details, GOZ vs SKI pitch report, how to watch FanCode ECS T10 Malta 2021 live in India and where to catch the GOZ vs SKI live scores.

Preview: GOZ vs SKI ECS T10 Malta 2021

Super Kings are currently at the top of the Group B points table winning both the opening matches so far. The team faced Swieqi United in their opening two fixtures and managed to win both of them by 77 runs and 28 runs respectively. The team will be hoping to keep the winning momentum going and once again registered two consecutive victories. Gozo, on the other hand, are making their debut in the tournament and will be looking to make an impression against a strong Super Kings team.

GOZ vs SKI pitch report and weather update

The condition will be mostly sunny during the match with rain not expected during the match. The wind gusts will be around 15 km/h with temperatures hovering around 25 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With the rain not expected during the match, both teams are likely to get a chance to get to play the full quota of overs, making it tough to make the GOZ vs SKI prediction.

Coming to the pitch for the GOZ vs SKI opener, the 22-yard strip is a completely new surface altogether prepared for this tournament. It will be difficult to say as to who between the batters and bowlers will have a say. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest.

GOZ vs SKI live streaming and GOZ vs SKI live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch FanCode ECS T10 Malta 2021 live in India and the GOZ vs SKI live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The GOZ vs SKI live streaming will be on the official European Cricket website for fans outside India. For GOZ vs SKI live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page. Coming to GOZ vs SKI prediction, SKI will come out on top in this contest.

Image: FanCode