ECS T10 Malta 2021 MAR Vs AUK Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Prediction

Marsa and Atlas UTC Knights will contest in Match 25 of the ECS T10 Malta 2021 which will be played at the Marsa Sports Complex. The match starts at 9:00 AM local time (12:30 PM IST) on Tuesday, June 22.

Preview: MAR vs AUK ECS T10 Malta 2021

Marsa remain the only unbeaten team in the tournament so far after winning all their matches. The team will be keen to continue their unbeaten start to the campaign by beating Atlas UTC Knights in the doubleheader on Tuesday.

Atlas UTC Knights, on the other hand, are currently second on the points table with three wins and one loss from the four matches played so far. They have also set their eyes on victory as it presents them with an opportunity to climb the points table. Last season, Atlas UTC Knights went unbeaten in the group stages before losing the final to Marsa. This should be an excellent clash to watch between the top two teams in Group A as Marsa look to keep their unbeaten run intact, while AUK look to stop their opponents.

MAR vs AUK pitch report and weather report

Coming to the pitch for the MAR vs AUK match, the 22-yard strip is a completely new surface altogether prepared for this tournament. It will be difficult to say as to who between the batters and bowlers will have a say. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest.

The condition will be mostly sunny during the match with rain not expected during the match. The wind gusts will be around 17 km/h with temperatures hovering around 28 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With the rain not expected during the match, both teams are likely to get a chance to get to play the full quota of overs, making it tough to make the MAR vs AUK prediction.

MAR vs AUK live streaming and MAR vs AUK live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch FanCode ECS T10 Malta 2021 live in India and the MAR vs AUK live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The MAR vs AUK live streaming will be on the official European Cricket website for fans outside India. For MAR vs AUK live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page. Coming to the MAR vs AUK prediction, MAR would come out on top in this contest.

