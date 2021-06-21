ECS T10 Malta 2021 MAR Vs AUM Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Prediction

Marsa and American University of Malta will contest in Match 25 of the ECS T10 Malta 2021 which will be played at the Marsa Sports Complex. The match starts at 11:00 AM local time (2:30 PM IST) on Monday, June 21. Here are our MAR vs AUM live streaming details, MAR vs AUM pitch report, how to watch FanCode ECS T10 Malta 2021 live in India and where to catch the MAR vs AUM live scores.

Preview: MAR vs AUM ECS T10 Malta 2021

Marsa will be the favourites to win the double header with the record of not having lost a single match in the tournament so far. They have played four matches so far and have managed to win all of them. The team will be keen to continue their unbeaten start to the campaign by beating the American University of Malta in the double fixture.

The American University of Malta, on the other hand, are currently second on the points table with three wins and one loss from the four matches played so far. AUM has become an improved team as the tournament has progressed and will look for an upset win over the defending champions in at least one of the two matches. The last between these two teams ended with not a single ball being bowled due to poor weather condition. This should be an excellent clash to watch between the top two teams in Group A. At the time of writing, AUM could only manage 57/7 from their 10 overs after batting first.

MAR vs AUM pitch report

Coming to the pitch for the MAR vs AUM match, the 22-yard strip is a completely new surface altogether prepared for this tournament. It will be difficult to say as to who between the batters and bowlers will have a say. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest.

The weather for the contest will be mostly sunny during the match with rain not expected. The wind gusts will be around 11 km/h with temperatures hovering around 29 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With the rain not expected during the match, both teams are likely to get a chance to get to play the full quota of overs.

MAR vs AUM live streaming and MAR vs AUM live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch FanCode ECS T10 Malta 2021 live in India and the MAR vs AUM live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The MAR vs AUM live streaming will be on the official European Cricket website for fans outside India. For MAR vs AUM live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page. Coming to the MAR vs AUM prediction, MAR will come out on top in this contest.

Image: FanCode