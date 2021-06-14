ECS T10 Malta 2021 SOC Vs AUK Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Southern Crusaders and Atlas UTC Knights will contest in Match 3 of the ECS T10 Malta 2021 which will be played at the Marsa Sports Complex. The match starts at 1:00 PM local time (4:30 PM IST) on Monday, June 14. Here are our SOC vs AUK live streaming details, SOC vs AUK pitch report, how to watch FanCode ECS T10 Malta 2021 live in India and where to catch the SOC vs AUK live scores.

Preview: SOC vs AUK ECS T10 Malta 2021

Both teams will start their campaign facing each other twice on Monday with an aim to win both matches. Last year, the Southern Crusaders were knockout in the semi-final after finishing the group stage at the second spot with six wins. The team, however, will look to go one better this time around and reach the final.

Atlas UTC Knights, on the other hand, ended at the top of the standings during the group stages of the tournament last year. The team finished the league stage unbeaten side with seven wins. However, the unbeaten run ended with a heartbreaking loss in the final to Marsa. This time the team will be looking to go one better and win the crown. This should be an exciting contest to watch.

SOC vs AUK pitch report

Coming to the pitch for the SOC vs AUK game, the 22-yard strip is a completely new surface altogether prepared for this tournament. It will be difficult to say as to who between the batters and bowlers will have a say. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest.

The condition will be sunny during the match with rain not expected during the match. The wind gusts will be around 17 km/h with temperatures hovering around 269 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With the rain not expected during the match, both teams are likely to get a chance to get to play the full quota of overs, making it tough to make the SOC vs AUK prediction.

SOC vs AUK live streaming and SOC vs AUK live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch FanCode ECS T10 Malta 2021 live in India and the SOC vs AUK live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The SOC vs AUK live streaming will be on the official European Cricket website for fans outside India. For SOC vs AUK live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page. Coming to the SOC vs AUK prediction, AUK would mostly come out on top in this contest.

Image: FanCode