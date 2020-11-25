ECS T10 Malta AUK Vs AUM Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Atlas UTC Knights will meet American University of Malta in the upcoming match of ECS T10 Malta on Wednesday, November 25. The match will be played at the Marsa Sports Club at 1:00 pm IST. Here is a look at the AUK vs AUM live streaming info, how to watch AUK vs AUM live in India and where to catch the AUK vs AUM live scores.

ECS T10 Barcelona: AUK vs AUM live streaming info and preview

After successful T10 leagues across several locations, the European Cricket Series is back with its Malta editions. The earlier editions of the competition enthralled fans with entertaining T10 matches, and the same is expected from this season as well. Atlas UTC Knights and American University of Malta open their ECS T10 Malta campaign on Wednesday, where they will take on each other in two matches. Both teams will be looking to put up a strong show and dominate their opposition right from their first fixture. A win in this contest will give significant confidence for the sides going forward into the league.

ECS T10 Malta live streaming: Weather report

As per AccuWeather, conditions do not seem too ideal for a cricket match. A significant cloud cover is expected during the contest, and there are also chances of rain interrupting the play in the middle. The temperature during the game is likely to hover around 18 degrees Celsius.

ECS T10 Malta live streaming: Pitch report

The 'AstroTurf' wicket will be favorable to the batsmen. With cloudy conditions, fast bowlers will aim to exploit the conditions early on with the new ball, but the batsmen are likely to dominate the latter half of the duel. Rain could have a major impact on how the wicket eventually behaves. The captain winning the toss might look to bowl first considering the pitch and weather conditions.

AUK vs AUM live streaming: AUK vs AUM live in India

The fixture will not be televised for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch AUK vs AUM live in India can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For AUK vs AUM live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page and their official website.

