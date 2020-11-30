ECS T10 Malta AUK Vs MAR Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Atlas UTC Knights CC will take on Marsa CC in the ECS T10 Malta on Monday, November 30. The match will be played at the Marsa Sports Club at 1:00 pm IST. Here is a look at the AUK vs MAR live streaming info, how to watch AUK vs MAR live in India and where to catch the AUK vs MAR live scores.

ECS T10 Malta live streaming: AUK vs MAR live streaming info and preview

AUK are having a great tournament so far, winning 3 out of the 4 matches they have played so far in the tournament. The current form has led them up to the third spot on the points table. Their last match was versus Overseas CC which they won by 12 runs. AUK will be looking to put up an improved show and move to the second spot on the points table.

MAR are currently second on the table with 7 points but are only separated from AUK due to better net run rate. They also come into the match, having won their previous match against Overseas CC by 36 runs. A win in this game will see them move to the top of the points table, while a loss will push them to the third spot. Both teams will look to take away full points on offer.

ECS T10 Malta live streaming: Pitch report

The 22-yard strip has been helpful for bowlers with the matches ending in low-scoring encounters. Coming into this match, the team winning the toss will look to bowl first as bowlers will look to find a way to pick up quick wickets. The team batting first will find it a little difficult to play the new ball in the early overs which means this contest could to be a low-scoring one.

ECS T10 Malta live streaming: Weather report

As per Accuweather, the conditions will be partly sunny during the match and rain is likely to play spoilsport as match progresses. The humidity forecast is at 6% with temperatures hovering around 18 degrees Celsius. With rain factor coming into play, fans are likely to witness an truncated contest.

AUK vs MAR live streaming: AUK vs MAR live in India and AUK vs MAR live scores

The match will not be televised for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch AUK vs MAR live in India can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For AUK vs MAR live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image Source: European Cricket/Twitter

