ECS T10 Malta AUK Vs SOC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Atlas UTC Knights CC will take on Southern Crusaders CC in the ECS T10 Malta on Tuesday, December 1. The match will be played at the Marsa Sports Club at 1:00 pm IST. Here is a look at the AUK vs SOC live streaming info, how to watch AUK vs SOC live in India and where to catch the AUK vs SOC live scores.

ECS T10 Malta live streaming: AUK vs SOC live streaming info and preview

This is a match between the top two sides in the competition. AUK are currently at the top of the table having won 5 matches out of the 6 they have played so far, while one of their games was abandoned. They will look to continue their good form in the tournament and add another win and extend their lead at the top.

SOC, on the other hand, are second on the points table and are three points away from being at the top. A win in this match will give them a chance to get closer to top spot even if there is no change in the standings. Fans can expect a great match between both these sides as two important points are at stake.

ECS T10 Malta live streaming: Pitch report

The 22-yard strip has been helpful for bowlers with the matches ending in low-scoring encounters. Coming into this match, the team winning the toss will look to bowl first as bowlers will look to find a way to pick up quick wickets. The team batting first will find it a little difficult to play the new ball in the early overs which means this contest could to be a low-scoring one.

ECS T10 Malta live streaming: Weather report

As per Accuweather, the conditions will be cloudy with showers expected during the match. The humidity forecast is at 69% with temperatures hovering around 18 degrees Celsius. Despite rain set to interrupt the proceedings, fans will be hoping to witness both teams getting a chance to play full quota of overs.

AUK vs SOC live streaming: AUK vs SOC live in India and AUK vs SOC live scores

The match will not be televised for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch AUK vs SOC live in India can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For AUK vs SOC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image Source: European Cricket

