ECS T10 Malta AUM Vs MAR Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

American University of Malta will take on Marsa Sports Club in the ECS T10 Malta on Thursday, December 3. The match will be played at the Marsa Sports Club at 3:00 pm IST. Here is a look at the AUM vs MAR live streaming info, how to watch AUM vs MAR live in India and where to catch the AUM vs MAR live scores.

Also Read: NZ Vs WI 2020: Fans Shocked Over 'monstrously Green' Hamilton Pitch On Day 1; See Picture

ECS T10 Malta live streaming: AUM vs MAR live streaming info and preview

Both teams have had very different campaigns, which is reflected by the current points table standings. AUM are bottom of the table with 3 points and have so far won just one match in the tournament. They tasted defeat in their previous match and so would look to bounce back with a win despite qualification chances for the knockout stage looking bleak.

MAR are the fourth spot for now and very much in line for a place in the knockout stage. They need to win this match and hope other results go in their favour so that they can get closer to the qualification stage. The weather doesn't look kind and so fans could be in for a little disappointment.

Also Read: Black Lives Matter: Jason Holder Lauds IPL Teammate Kane Williamson, Kiwis For Taking Knee

ECS T10 Malta live streaming: Weather report

As per Accuweather, there will be cloud cover as well as thunderstorm expected to arrive during the match. The humidity forecast is at 75% with temperatures hovering around 12 degrees Celsius. With rain interruption during the match, fans could be left disappointed if the match is shortened or cancelled.

Also Read: Dawid Malan Beats Virat Kohli, Babar Azam For Significant T20I Milestone

ECS T10 Malta live streaming: Pitch report

There looks to be no change in the 22-yard strip which has been helpful for bowlers with the matches ending in low-scoring encounters. Coming into this match, the team winning the toss will look to bowl first as bowlers will look to find a way to pick up quick wickets. The team batting first will find it a little difficult to play the new ball in the early overs which means this contest could to be a low-scoring one.

Also Read: Key BCCI AGM To Discuss 2 New IPL Teams, Cricket In 2028 Olympics, 2021 World Cup & More

AUM vs MAR live streaming: AUM vs MAR live in India and AUM vs MAR live scores

The match will not be televised for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch AUM vs MAR live in India can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For AUM vs MAR live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image Source: Fancode

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.