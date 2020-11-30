ECS T10 Malta AUM Vs MSW Live Stream In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

American University of Malta will take on Msida Warriors CC in the ECS T10 Malta on Monday, November 30. The match will be played at the Marsa Sports Club at 3:00 pm IST. Here is a look at the AUM vs MSW live streaming info, how to watch AUM vs MSW live in India and where to catch the AUM vs MSW live scores.

ECS T10 Malta live streaming: AUM vs MSW live streaming info and preview

Both teams are currently at the bottom half of the points table and a win for either of the side will not have any effect in terms of moving up the points table. AUM will be desperate to get their first win of the tournament and so they will be looking to play really well and take away full points on offer.

MSW, on the other hand, are just placed above them (4th) and hold a three-point advantage currently. They will look to extend the lead over their opponent by winning this match and stay in contention for a place in the knockout stage. Fans can witness an excellent contest between both teams.

ECS T10 Malta live streaming: Pitch report

The 22-yard strip has been helpful for bowlers with the matches ending in low-scoring encounters. Coming into this match, the team winning the toss will look to bowl first as bowlers will look to find a way to pick up quick wickets. The team batting first will find it a little difficult to play the new ball in the early overs which means this contest could to be a low-scoring one.

ECS T10 Malta live streaming: Weather report

As per Accuweather, the conditions will be partly sunny during the match and rain is likely to stay away, but there are chances of shower during the end of the match. The humidity forecast is at 70% with temperatures hovering around 18 degrees Celsius. With rain unlikely to interrupt the proceedings, fans are likely to witness a full contest.

AUM vs MSW live streaming: AUM vs MSW live in India and AUM vs MSW live scores

The match will not be televised for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch AUM vs MSW live in India can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For AUM vs MSW live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

