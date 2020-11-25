ECS T10 Malta MAR Vs MSW Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Marsa CC will face Msida Warriors CC in the ECS T10 Malta on Wednesday, November 25. The match will be played at the Marsa Sports Club at 3:00 pm IST. Here is a look at the MAR vs MSW live streaming info, how to watch MAR vs MSW live in India and where to catch the MAR vs MSW live scores.

ECS T10 Barcelona: MAR vs MSW live streaming info and preview

This is the first of the two matches between these two teams as they will be facing each other later in the day as well. A win in this match is really crucial for both teams as this will not only have a psychological advantage over their opponent when they play later in the day but also give them a good momentum at the start of the tournament. Fans can expect these two teams to put up a great contest.

🇲🇹 FREE CRICKET WEDNESDAY! European Cricket Series Malta🏏 Watch Live and Exclusive on @SportsFlick Worldwide plus @Dream11 and @FanCode in India!

Download Sports Flick app 👉 https://t.co/K4tfshKxNr pic.twitter.com/IbmtU6sMwi — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) November 25, 2020

ECS T10 Malta live streaming: Weather report

As per Accuweather, the conditions are not in favour of the teams during the match as not only will the conditions be cloudy, but also rain is expected to come down hard. The humidity forecast is at 81% with temperatures hovering around 75 degrees Celsius. With rain likely to interrupt the proceedings, fans are unlikely to witness a full contest.

ECS T10 Malta live streaming: Pitch report

The 22-yard strip is relatively unknown and with rains playing spoilsport, teams will be waiting to field their playing 11. If the rain does stop and the match gets underway, the team winning the toss will look to bowl first as bowlers will look to find a way to pick up quick wickets. The team batting first will find it a little difficult to play the new ball in the early overs which means this contest is likely to be a low-scoring one.

MAR vs MSW live streaming: MAR vs MSW live in India and MAR vs MSW live scores

The match will not be televised for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch MAR vs MSW live in India can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For MAR vs MSW live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image: European Cricket / Twitter

