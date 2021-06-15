ECS T10 Malta MTD Vs OVR Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Mater Dei and Overseas will contest in Match 5 of the ECS T10 Malta 2021 which will be played at the Marsa Sports Complex. The match starts at 9:00 AM local time (12:30 PM IST) on Tuesday, June 15. Here are our MTD vs OVR live streaming details, MTD vs OVR pitch report, how to watch FanCode ECS T10 Malta 2021 live in India and where to catch the MTD vs OVR live scores.

Preview: MTD vs OVR ECS T10 Malta 2021

This is the first of the two matches which will be played between these two Group B teams. Mater Dei are making their ECS debut and with the talent at that disposal, the team is more than capable of upsetting any team on their day, however, it is their inconsistent performances which has led to their downfall and they will look to overcome the problem in this tournament.

For Overseas, last season was a one to forget as they missed qualifying for the knockout stage despite winning their last four matches. The team already has ECS experience and will be hoping to do well this time around. Speaking about the tournament 10 teams will be competing in 48 matches over 12 days. Group A consists of Atlas UTC Knights, American University of Malta, Royal Strikers and Southern Crusaders. On the other hand Group B features teams like Mater Dei, Gozo, Overseas, Super Kings, Swieqi United.



MTD vs OVR pitch report and weather report

Coming to the pitch for the MTD vs OVR opener the 22-yard strip is a completely new surface altogether prepared for this tournament. It will be difficult to say as to who between the batters and bowlers will have a say. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest.

The condition will be mostly sunny during the match with rain not expected during the match. The wind gusts will be around 17 km/h with temperatures hovering around 25 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With the rain not expected during the match, both teams are likely to get a chance to get to play the full quota of overs, making it tough to make the MTD vs OVR Dream11 prediction.

MTD vs OVR live streaming and MTD vs OVR live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch FanCode ECS T10 Malta 2021 live in India and the MTD vs OVR live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The MTD vs OVR live streaming will be on the official European Cricket website for fans outside India. For MTD vs OVR live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page. Coming to MTD vs OVR prediction, OVR will come out on top in this contest.

