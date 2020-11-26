ECS T10 Malta OVR Vs AUK Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Overseas CC will face Atlas UTC Knights CC in the ECS T10 Malta on Thursday, November 26. The match will be played at the Marsa Sports Club at 1:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the OVR vs AUK live streaming info, how to watch OVR vs AUK live in India and where to catch the OVR vs AUK live scores.

Also Read: OVR Vs AUK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Malta Match Preview

ECS T10 Malta live streaming: OVR vs AUK live streaming info and preview

OVR are currently rooted to the bottom of the points table losing both their matches against Southern Crusaders CC on opening day. This match will be crucial for them as they need to pick up two points and get their campaign back on track to qualify for the knockout stages later in the tournament.

On the other hand, AUK are third on the points table after winning the previous match. While their first match was washed out due to rain, AUK beat the American University of Malta in their second match to win the full points on offer. They will look to continue their winning momentum and make it two wins out of two.

Also Read: Bengal T20 Challenge TOC Vs EBC Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

ECS T10 Malta live streaming: Weather report

As per Accuweather, the conditions will be mostly sunny during the match and rain is likely to stay away. The humidity forecast is at 64% with temperatures hovering around 17 degrees Celsius. With rain unlikely to interrupt the proceedings, fans are likely to witness a full contest.

Also Read: BH W Vs ST W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women's Big Bash League 2020 Preview

ECS T10 Malta live streaming: Pitch report

The 22-yard strip has been helpful for bowlers with the first couple of matches ending in low-scoring encounters. Coming into this match the team winning the toss will look to bowl first as bowlers will look to find a way to pick up quick wickets. The team batting first will find it a little difficult to play the new ball in the early overs which means this contest is likely to be a low-scoring one.

Also Read: Sanjay Manjrekar Shows Fans Another Talent In His Armour Besides Cricket; Watch Video

OVR vs AUK live streaming: OVR vs AUK live in India and OVR vs AUK live scores

The match will not be televised for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch OVR vs AUK live in India can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For OVR vs AUK live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image: FanCode

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.