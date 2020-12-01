ECS T10 Malta OVR Vs AUM Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Overseas CC will take on American University of Malta in the ECS T10 Malta on Tuesday, December 1. The match will be played at the Marsa Sports Club at 3:00 pm IST. Here is a look at the OVR vs AUM live streaming info, how to watch OVR vs AUM live in India and where to catch the OVR vs AUM live scores.

Also Read: OVR Vs AUM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Malta Match Preview

ECS T10 Malta live streaming: OVR vs AUM live streaming info and preview

This contest is between two sides currently at the bottom of the points table. OVR are having a really poor tournament having lost all their matches so far in the tournament. As a result of all the loss, they have failed to put up points which has certainly cut their chances of making it to the knockout stage.

On the other hand, AUM are a place above them with 3 points in their kitty. They recently won their first match in the competition, however, their chances to qualify for the knockout stage also looks bleak. While they look to pick two points on offer, there will not be any change in terms of standings on the points table.

Also Read: AUK Vs SOC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Malta Match Preview

ECS T10 Malta live streaming: Pitch report

There looks to be no change in the 22-yard strip which has been helpful for bowlers with the matches ending in low-scoring encounters. Coming into this match, the team winning the toss will look to bowl first as bowlers will look to find a way to pick up quick wickets. The team batting first will find it a little difficult to play the new ball in the early overs which means this contest could to be a low-scoring one.

Also Read: ECS T10 Malta AUK Vs SOC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

ECS T10 Malta live streaming: Weather report

As per Accuweather, the conditions will be cloudy with showers expected in later stages of the match. The humidity forecast is at 66% with temperatures hovering around 17 degrees Celsius. Despite rain set to interrupt the proceedings, fans will be hoping to witness both teams getting a chance to play yhe full quota of overs.

Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar To Sponsor Medical Treatment Of 100 Underprivileged Children In 6 States

OVR vs AUM live streaming: OVR vs AUM live in India and OVR vs AUM live scores

The match will not be televised for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch OVR vs AUM live in India can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For OVR vs AUM live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image Source: European Cricket

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.