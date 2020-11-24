ECS T10 Malta OVR Vs SOC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Overseas CC will face Southern Crusaders CC in the opening match of the ECS T10 Malta on Tuesday, November 24. The match will be played at the Marsa Sports Club at 2:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the OVR vs SOC live streaming info, how to watch OVR vs SOC live in India and where to catch the OVR vs SOC live scores.

ECS T10 Barcelona: OVR vs SOC live streaming info and preview

The tournament will witness six teams - American University of Malta, Knight Kings CC, Marsa CC, Msida Warriors CC, Overseas CC and Southern Crusaders CC - battle it out in 33 T10 matches over nine days. This being the first match of the tournament it is difficult to predict which side will come out on top. Both teams have very good players in their ranks who are ready to showcase their skills on the field.

ECS T10 Malta live streaming: Weather report

As per Accuweather, the conditions are not in favour of the teams during the match as rain is expected to come down hard. The humidity forecast is at 85% with temperatures hovering around 17 degrees Celsius. With rain likely to interrupt the proceedings, fans are unlikely to witness a full contest.

ECS T10 Malta live streaming: Pitch report

The 22-yard strip is relatively unknown and with rains playing spoilsport, teams will be waiting to field their playing 11. If the rain does stop and the match gets underway, the team winning the toss will look to bowl first as bowlers will look to find a way to pick up quick wickets. The team batting first will find it a little difficult to play the new ball in the early overs which means this contest is likely to be a low-scoring one.

OVR vs SOC live streaming: OVR vs SOC live in India and OVR vs SOC live scores

The match will not be televised for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch OVR vs SOC live in India can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For OVR vs SOC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image: European Cricket / Twitter

