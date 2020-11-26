ECS T10 Malta SOC Vs AUM Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Southern Crusaders CC will face American University of Malta in the ECS T10 Malta on Thursday, November 26. The match will be played at the Marsa Sports Club at 3:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the SOC vs AUM live streaming info, how to watch SOC vs AUM live in India and where to catch the SOC vs AUM live scores.

ECS T10 Malta live streaming: SOC vs AUM live streaming info and preview

SOC are the team in form as they occupy the top spot on the points table. They are currently unbeaten in the tournament and are on a two-match winning streak. SOC will look to make it a hat-trick of wins by winning the upcoming match versus AUM and also widen the gap at the top.

AUM come into the match after losing their previous one at the hands of Atlas UTC Knights by 4 wickets. They have just one point to show after their first match was washed out by rain. This match is crucial for them to move up the points table and stay in contention for a place in the knockout stage.

ECS T10 Malta live streaming: Weather report

As per Accuweather, the conditions will be mostly sunny during the match and rain is likely to stay away. The humidity forecast is at 63% with temperatures hovering around 16 degrees Celsius. With rain unlikely to interrupt the proceedings, fans are likely to witness a full contest.

ECS T10 Malta live streaming: Pitch report

The 22-yard strip has been helpful for bowlers with the first couple of matches ending in low-scoring encounters. Coming into this match the team winning the toss will look to bowl first as bowlers will look to find a way to pick up quick wickets. The team batting first will find it a little difficult to play the new ball in the early overs which means this contest is likely to be a low-scoring one.

SOC vs AUM live streaming: SOC vs AUM live in India and SOC vs AUM live scores

The match will not be televised for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch SOC vs AUM live in India can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For SOC vs AUM live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image: FanCode

