ECS T10 Malta SOC Vs MAR Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Southern Crusaders CC will take on Marsa Sports Club in the ECS T10 Malta on Wednesday, December 2. The match will be played at the Marsa Sports Club at 3:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the SOC vs MAR live streaming info, how to watch SOC vs MAR live in India and where to catch the SOC vs MAR live scores.

ECS T10 Malta live streaming: SOC vs MAR live streaming info and preview

Both teams are currently at the top half of the table and are separated by just 1 point on the points table. SOC are second with 8 points, while MAR are third with 7 points. SOC needs to win their remaining matches including this one to seal their place in the semi-final. If they do win this match, it would give them breathing space as other teams are closing in on them.

MAR will certainly look to upset SOC's momentum and go second on the points table by winning this match. They have been playing well so far in the tournament but they failed to finish the match. Overall, MAR are a good side and this time around they will ensure that they finish the match.

ECS T10 Malta live streaming: Pitch report

There looks to be no change in the 22-yard strip which has been helpful for bowlers with the matches ending in low-scoring encounters. Coming into this match, the team winning the toss will look to bowl first as bowlers will look to find a way to pick up quick wickets. The team batting first will find it a little difficult to play the new ball in the early overs which means this contest could to be a low-scoring one.

ECS T10 Malta live streaming: Weather report

As per Accuweather, there ill be intermittent cloud cover during the match but rain is expected to stay away during the match. The humidity forecast is at 68% with temperatures hovering around 16 degrees Celsius. With no rain interruption during the match fans will get a chance to witness entire match.

SOC vs MAR live streaming: SOC vs MAR live in India and SOC vs MAR live scores

The match will not be televised for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch SOC vs MAR live in India can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For SOC vs MAR live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image Source: FanCode

