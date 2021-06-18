ECS T10 Malta SWU Vs GOZ Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Gozo and Swieqi United will contest in Match 17 of the ECS T10 Malta 2021 which will be played at the Marsa Sports Complex. The match starts at 9:00 AM local time (12:30 PM IST) on Friday, June 18. Here are our SWU vs GOZ live streaming details, SWU vs GOZ pitch report, how to watch FanCode ECS T10 Malta 2021 live in India and where to catch the SWU vs GOZ live scores.

Preview: SWU vs GOZ ECS T10 Malta 2021

Swieqi United have not had a great start to the tournament having lost all their four matches played so far in the tournament. The team started their campaign against Super Kings went onto lose by 77 runs and 28 runs respectively. They played their recent fixture against Mater Dei in which the team was crushed by 9 wickets and 35 runs respectively.

Gozo on the other hand had a poor start to the tournament after playing just two matches. The team faced Super Kings and were crushed by 194 runs and 92 runs respectively. Coming into this fixture the morale of both the teams will be down with the way the result has panned out so far, however, this fixture will help them get their season back on track.

SWU vs GOZ pitch report and weather report

The condition will be mostly sunny during the match with rain not expected during the match. The wind gusts will be around 7 km/h with temperatures hovering around 25 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With the rain not expected during the match, both teams are likely to get a chance to get to play the full quota of overs, making it tough to make the SWU vs GOZ Dream11 prediction.

Coming to the pitch for the SWU vs GOZ opener the 22-yard strip is a completely new surface altogether prepared for this tournament. It will be difficult to say as to who between the batters and bowlers will have a say. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest.

SWU vs GOZ live streaming and SWU vs GOZ live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch FanCode ECS T10 Malta 2021 live in India and the SWU vs GOZ live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The SWU vs GOZ live streaming will be on the official European Cricket website for fans outside India. For SWU vs GOZ live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page. Coming to SWU vs GOZ prediction, SWU will come out on top in this contest.

Image: Fancode

