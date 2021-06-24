ECS T10 Malta SWU Vs OVR Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Sweiqi United and Overseas will contest in Match 39 of the ECS T10 Malta 2021 which will be played at the Marsa Sports Complex. The match starts at 1:00 PM local time (4:30 PM IST) on Thursday, June 24. Here are our SWU vs OVR live streaming details, SWU vs OVR pitch report, how to watch FanCode ECS T10 Malta 2021 live in India and where to catch the SWU vs OVR live scores.

Preview: SWU vs OVR ECS T10 Malta 2021

Sweiqi United can goodbye to their chances of making it to the quarterfinal stage after a poor ECS season. The team has registered just one win and being beaten five times from the six matches played so far in the tournament. The upcoming doubleheader against Overseas will be the last two matches of the season and the team will look to end the season on a high. They played their previous two fixtures against Gozo in which they won the first match by 8 wickets, before losing the second one by 25 runs.

Overseas, on the other hand, will look to get enough match practice before playing their quarter-final encounter. The team is currently second on the points table and has registered four wins and two losses from the six matches played so far. Considering the struggle that Sweiqi United has gone through all season this match should be a cakewalk for the team, however with the opponents having nothing to lose they will come out all guns blazing.

SWU vs OVR pitch report and weather report

Coming to the pitch, the 22-yard strip is a completely new surface altogether prepared for this tournament. It will be difficult to say as to who between the batters and bowlers will have a say. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. Coming to the weather part the condition will be sunny during the match with rain not expected to interrupt the match.

SWU vs OVR live streaming and SWU vs OVR live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch FanCode ECS T10 Malta 2021 live in India and the SWU vs OVR live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The SWU vs OVR live streaming will be on the official European Cricket website for fans outside India. For SWU vs OVR live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page. Coming to the SWU vs OVR prediction, OVR would come out on top in this contest.

Image: Fancode