ECS T10 Prague 2021 BCC Vs PSM Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Bohemians CC and Prague Spartans Mobilizers will contest in Match 33 of the ECS T10 Prague 2021 which will be played at the Vinor Cricket Ground. The match starts at 9:00 AM local time (12:30 PM IST) on Wednesday, May 12. Here are our BCC vs PSM live streaming details, BCC vs PSM pitch report, how to watch FanCode ECS T10 Prague 2021 live in India and where to catch the BCC vs PSM live scores.

Preview: FanCode ECS T10 Prague 2021 live game

This match promises to be an exciting contest as the winner of this match will hold an advantage on the points table. Bohemians CC are currently third on the points table and a win will not only help them reduce the gap on the top two teams in Group A , but also keep hold of their current position. Overall, they have played six matches and have 2 wins and 4 losses. The win will also ensure them of extending the points gap between them and the teams below.

Prague Spartans Mobilizers are currently fourth on the points table with the same win/loss record, however, both teams are separated by the net run rate. If Prague Spartans Mobilizers end up beating Bohemians CC, then they will leapfrog them to third position on the table. The last time these two sides faced each other, the Mobilizers crushed Bohemians CC by 7 wickets. Just like the last fixture, the Mobilizers will be confident of shocking Bohemian in this match as well, while BCC will be keen to settle scores.

BCC vs PSM pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets. The weather conditions will be cloudy with chances of rain during the match being strong. The teams will be hoping to get some overs to play despite the rain.

BCC vs PSM live streaming and BCC vs PSM live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch FanCode ECS T10 Prague live in India and the BCC vs PSM live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The BCC vs PSM live streaming will be on the official European Cricket website for fans outside India. For BCC vs PSM live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image Source: FanCode