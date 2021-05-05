ECS T10 Prague 2021 BCC Vs VCC Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Bohemian (BCC) and Vinohrady (VCC) will collide in the ninth match of the ECS T10 Prague. The match will be played at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague, Czech Republic. The BCC vs VCC live streaming is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, May 05 at 9:00 AM local time (12:30 PM IST). Here is our BCC vs VCC prediction, information on how to watch BCC vs VCC live in India and where to catch BCC vs VCC live scores.

BCC vs VCC prediction: BCC vs VCC preview

Vinohrady are currently leading the ECS T10 Prague standings with four points. Frederick Heydenrych and team have played two games so far in the tournament, winning all of them. Bohemian, on the other hand, are at the fourth spot of the table with zero points as they have lost all their past two matches.

BCC vs VCC live streaming: BCC vs VCC prediction

Considering the recent run of form of the contesting teams and seeing the BCC vs VCC squads, our BCC vs VCC prediction is that Vinohrady will come out on top in this contest.

BCC vs VCC live streaming: How to watch BCC vs VCC live scores?

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch the BCC vs VCC clash can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For BCC vs VCC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Date: Wednesday, May 05, 2021

Time: 9:00 AM local time, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague, Czech Republic

FanCode ECS T10 Prague 2021 live: BCC vs VCC pitch report and weather forecast

AccuWeather predicts no rain for the encounter as the temperature is expected to be around 9 degrees Celcius, with winds blowing at 21 km/h. The pitch at the Vinor Cricket Ground is a boon for both batsmen and bowlers and is expected to remain the same in the upcoming encounter.

FanCode ECS T10 Prague 2021 live: BCC vs VCC squads

BCC vs VCC live scores: - Bohemian squad

Javed Iqbal, Abul Farhad, Sazib Bhuiyan, Zahid Mahmood, Ali Waqar, Ravindra Singh Bist, Emon MD Mohiuddin, Saqlain Mukhtar, Muhammad Nabeel, Pratap Jagtap, Waseem Khan, Saurabh Kakaria, Muhammad Usman, Muhammad Zubair, Imran ul-Haq, Waheed ur-Rehman, Arif Javed, GM Hasanat, Philip Katon, Amin Hossain, SM Aktaruzzaman

BCC vs VCC live scores: Vinohrady squad

Siddarth Goud, Ben Boulton-Smith, Frederick Heydenrych, Ritik Tomar, Nirmal Kumar, Chris Pearce, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Vojtech Hasa, Arshad Hayat, Venkatesh Margasahayam, Yashkumar Patel, Vikrant Godara, Sarbojeet Bhowmick, Kyle Gilham, John Corness, Michael Londesborough, Alex Sirisena, Lukas Fencl, Mikulas Stary, Arshad Ali, Ashley McGlynn

