ECS T10 Prague 2021 PBV Vs UCC Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Prague Barbarians Vandals and United CC will contest in Match 8 of the ECS T10 Prague 2021 which will be played at the Vinor Cricket Ground. The match starts at 3:00 PM local time (6:30 PM IST) on Tuesday, May 4. Here are our PBV vs UCC live streaming details, PBV vs UCC pitch report, how to watch FanCode ECS T10 Prague 2021 live in India, PBV vs UCC pitch report and where to catch the PBV vs UCC live scores.

Preview: FanCode ECS T10 Prague 2021 live game

Ahead of the second match of the day, Prague Barbarians Vandals will eye for a win by winning first match against Prague CC Rooks. Last season, PBV lost two finals, firstly the ECN Czech Super Series Final to Bohemian CC, after which they lost in the final of the T20 League Division One to Prague CC Kings. Despite the stutter, the team will look to do better in the tournament.

United will be eyeing for a win versus Prague Spartans Vanguards in the opening fixture before this match. The team went winless at both the ECN Czech Super Series and ECS Prague in October last year but showed promise with their brand of cricket. They will be hoping to make a winning start to their campaign with the team having some decent players in their ranks. The team promises to be a stronger outfit, after last year's steep learning curve.

PBV vs UCC pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

The condition will be cloudy during the match with no chances of rain coming down. The wind gusts will be around 30 km/h with temperatures hovering around 15 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no chances of the shower coming down during the match, teams will be able to play the full quota of overs.

PBV vs UCC live streaming and PBV vs UCC live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch FanCode ECS T10 Prague live in India and the PBV vs UCC live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The PBV vs UCC live streaming will be on the official European Cricket website for fans outside India. For PBV vs UCC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image: European Cricket / YouTube