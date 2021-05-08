ECS T10 Prague 2021 PCR Vs BRG Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Prague CC Rooks and Brno Rangers will clash in Match 21 of the ECS T10 Prague 2021 which will be played at the Vinor Cricket Ground. The match starts at 9:00 AM local time (12:30 PM IST) on Saturday, May 8. Here are our PCR vs BRG live streaming details, PCR vs BRG pitch report, how to watch FanCode ECS T10 Prague live in India and where to catch the PCR vs BRG live scores.

ECS T10 Prague: PCR vs BRG match preview

Both the teams have had a contrasting campaign so far in the competition. The Brno Raiders have emerged to be the team to beat in the competition. The side is enjoying an unbeaten run in the T10 tournament. With four wins in as many matches, the Bro Rangers will be keen to claim their fifth successive victory as they take on the reeling Prague CC Rooks.

The Prague CC Rooks on the other hand have had a dismal start in the season. After having played three matches in the competition, the side are still searching for their maiden win. A victory against the in-form Prague CC Rooks could do wonders for the team as they look to stage a turnaround.

PCR vs BRG pitch report and Prague weather forecast

The ECS T10 matches are being played on an 'AstroTurf' wicket. The strip is known to provide an even bounce throughout the game for the bowlers. The batters are expected to dominate the contest between bat and ball. Faster bowlers will play a major role in the match considering the clouded conditions. The captain winning the toss could look to bowl first in an attempt to exploit the conditions.

The weather conditions in Prague seem to be ideal for a game of T10 cricket on Saturday. According to AccuWeather, there will be a significant cloud cover during the contest. However, fortunately for the two participating teams, there are no chances of rain. The temperatures are likely to hover around 8 degrees Celsius during the morning fixture.

FanCode ECS T10 Prague 2021 live in India: PCR vs BRG live streaming info

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch FanCode ECS T10 Prague live in India and the PCR vs BRG live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The matches will be live-streamed will be on the official European Cricket website for fans outside India. For PCR vs BRG live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image source: FanCode

