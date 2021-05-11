ECS T10 Prague 2021 PSV Vs PBV Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Prague Spartans Vanguards and Prague Barbarian Vandals will contest in Match 29 of the ECS T10 Prague 2021 which will be played at the Vinor Cricket Ground. The match starts at 9:00 AM local time (12:30 PM IST) on Tuesday, May 11. Here are our PSV vs PBV live streaming details, PSV vs PBV pitch report, how to watch FanCode ECS T10 Prague 2021 live in India and where to catch the PSV vs PBV live scores.

Preview: FanCode ECS T10 Prague 2021 live game

This fixture is important for both the teams as the winner will get to claim the second position on the points table. Prague Spartans Vanguards are currently third on the points table with three wins and two losses from six matches so far. If they do manage to win the match versus Prague Barbarian Vandals by a very good margin, they stand a chance to take the second spot on the points table.

Speaking about the campaign so far, PSV started the competition with a win over Prague CC Rooks by 4 wickets following which they managed to overcome the United CC challenge via the golden ball rule. They lost their match to Prague Barbarian Vandals by 3 runs after which they lost to Brno Rangers by 17 runs. The team then defeated Prague CC Rooks in their previous fixture to keep hold of the third spot.

Prague Barbarian Vandals, on the other hand, are second on the points table with 4 wins and 2 losses from 6 matches played so far and will look to keep hold of the spot by winning this match. The team opened their campaign with a 9-wicket win over Prague CC Rooks, following which they beat United CC by 8 wickets. They lost to Brno Rangers by 32 runs after which they bounced back to beat Prague Spartans Vanguards by 3 runs.

They were handed a 10-wicket loss by Brno Rangers in the reverse fixture but they bounced back to win their previous match versus United CC. This is the second time that these two teams are facing each other and Prague Spartans Vanguards will be looking to settle the scores by winning the match. In the earlier fixture, Prague Barbarian Vandals gained the upper hand will look to do the double over their opponents.

PSV vs PBV pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

Coming to weather conditions, there will be intermittent cloud cover with no chance of rain coming down during the middle of the match. With chances of showers not coming during the match, teams will be hoping to get to play the full quota of overs.

PSV vs PBV live streaming and PSV vs PBV live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch FanCode ECS T10 Prague live in India and the PSV vs PBV live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The PSV vs PBV live streaming will be on the official European Cricket website for fans outside India. For PSV vs PBV live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

