ECS T10 Prague BRD Vs PCK Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Match Preview

Brno Raiders and Prague CC Kings are set to face each other in the 12th match of the ongoing FanCode ECS T10 Prague match on Wednesday, May 5. The match will be played at the Vinor Cricket Ground with the kickoff scheduled for 6:30 PM IST. Let's have a look at the BRD vs PCK live streaming, BRD vs PCK pitch report alongside other details of this encounter.

BRD vs PCK Match Preview

The Raiders will be playing their second match of the FanCode ECS T10 Prague competition on Wednesday (after playing Bohemian in their first match of the day) and will aim to kickstart their campaign on a winning note. However, the hosts of this game will find it very difficult to win their first match as they are up against Prague CC Kings who have already played two matches and are undefeated in the season so far.

Prague CC Kings on the other hand will be playing their second match of the day as they also take on Prague Spartans Mobilizers earlier at the same ground. Brno Raiders will be aiming to take advantage of being the fresher outfit in the 12th match of the FanCode ECS T10 Prague and will look to pocket their first points of the tournament on Wednesday.

BRD vs PCK live streaming: How to watch BRD vs PCK live scores?

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch the BRD vs PCK clash can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For BRD vs PCK live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Date: Wednesday, May 05, 2021

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague, Czech Republic

FanCode ECS T10 Prague 2021 live: BRD vs PCK pitch report and weather forecast

AccuWeather predicts the temperature during the time of the match to hover around 11 degrees Celcius with 41 % humidity and winds flowing at 31 km/hr. The 22-yard strip at the Vinor Cricket Ground is expected to provide some assistance to the fast bowlers amid the match time conditions on Wednesday.

BRD vs PCK Prediction

Prague CC Kings look to be one of the most consistent sides in the ongoing ECS T10 Prague and are expected to dominate Group A this season. The visitors looked likely to emerge victorious in their third match against Prague Spartans Mobilizers and will carry their winning momentum against Brno Raiders. Given Prague CC Kings's on-field experience and squad quality, they start the match as favourites and are expected to make register a win over Brno Raiders on Wednesday.