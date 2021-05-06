ECS T10 Prague BRD Vs VCC Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Match Preview

Vinohrady CC and Brno Raiders will contest in Match 14 of the ECS T10 Prague 2021 which will be played at the Vinor Cricket Ground. The match starts at 11:00 AM local time (2:30 PM IST) on Thursday, May 6. Here are our BRD vs VCC live streaming details, BRD vs VCC pitch report, how to watch FanCode ECS T10 Prague 2021 live in India and where to catch the BRD vs VCC live scores.

Preview: FanCode ECS T10 Prague 2021 live game

This is the second match of the day for Brno Raiders who after losing the first two matches need to win today's fixtures. Winning both fixtures will see them climb up the points table. They are currently fourth on the table having lost their matches to Bohemiend by 41 runs and then to Prague CC kings by 7 wickets. The Raiders face fellow strugglers Prague Spartans Mobilizers in their first fixture of the day.

Meanwhile, Vinohrady CC are second in Group A with 2 wins and 1 loss from three matches and will be eyeing for the third win by beating strugglers Brno Raiders. The team defeated Bohemians in their first fixture 7 wickets, before crushing Prague Spartans Mobilizers by 81 runs in their next match The only loss for the team came versus Bohemians by 6 runs. This should be an interesting match should Brno Raiders play their A-game.

BRD vs VCC pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

The condition will be partly sunny during the match with no chances of rain coming down. The wind gusts will be around 26 km/h with temperatures hovering around 9 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no chances of the shower coming down during the match, teams will be able to play the full quota of overs, making the VCC vs BCC Dream11 prediction a viable one.

BRD vs VCC live streaming and BRD vs VCC live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch FanCode ECS T10 Prague live in India and the BRD vs VCC live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The BRD vs VCC live streaming will be on the official European Cricket website for fans outside India. For BRD vs VCC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image Source: European Cricket / YouTube

