ECS T10 Prague BRG Vs PBV Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Match Preview

Brno Rangers and Prague Barbarians Vandals will contest in Match 16 of the ECS T10 Prague 2021 which will be played at the Vinor Cricket Ground. The match starts at 3:00 PM local time (6:30 PM IST) on Thursday, May 6. Here are our BRG vs PBV live streaming details, BRG vs PBV pitch report, how to watch FanCode ECS T10 Prague 2021 live in India and where to catch the BRG vs PBV live scores.

This will be the second match of the day for Brno Rangers as they look to end Day 1 of their campaign on a positive note. They face United CC in their first fixture. The team performed well in the ECN Czech Super Series Week 4 last season and went on to win the title. Taking confidence from the title-winning campaign the team will look to do well in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Prague Barbarians Vandals are currently the table-toppers in Group B after winning both their opening fixture in the tournament. They opened their campaign with a 9-wicket win over Prague CC Rooks following which they beat United CC by 8 wickets. After their dominating performance in the first two fixtures, they will be looking to keep the winning streak alive since they are well versed with the condition. These two sides appear evenly matched and this should be a good contest to watch.

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

There will be rain coming down during the middle of the match despite intermittent cloud cover before the start. The wind gusts will be around 26 km/h with temperatures hovering around 12 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With chances of showers coming during the match, teams will be hoping to get to play the full quota of overs, making the BRG vs PBV Dream11 prediction a viable one.



The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch FanCode ECS T10 Prague live in India and the BRG vs PBV live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The BRG vs PBV live streaming will be on the official European Cricket website for fans outside India. For BRG vs PBV live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

