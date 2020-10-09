ECS T10 Prague PCC Vs PRB Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Prague CC will square off against Prague Barbarians in the ECS T10 Prague series. The match will be played on Friday, October 9, 2020. Here's the ECS T10 Prague PCC vs PRB live streaming details, preview, schedule, pitch and weather report and PCC vs PRB live scores update.

ECS T10 Prague PCC vs PRB Live streaming

There will be no live broadcast for the game in India. But the PCC vs PRB live scores will be updated on the official European Cricket's Twitter handle. Moreover, the ECS T10 Prague PCC vs PRB live streaming will be done on the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. Here are the other ECS T10 Prague PCC vs PRB live streaming details:

Venue: Scott Page Field, Vinor, Prague

PCC vs PRB Live streaming date: Friday, October 9

PCC vs PRB Live streaming time: 1.30 pm IST

PCC vs PRB live streaming and preview

Prague CC will take on Prague Barbarians in Qualifier 2 of the competition. The two teams bagged six points to seal a spot in the playoffs. In the qualifier 1, Prague CC came up against Vinohrady CC. Vinohrady set a target of 129, but Prague CC could not manage to achieve the target and lost out on the game by 19 runs. On the other hand, Prague Barbarians set a target of 139 runs for United CC. The former side went on to defend their score, limiting United CC to 75 tuns in the game.

PCC vs PRB live streaming and team news

Prague CC: Ali Hassan, Kushal Mendon, Smit Patel, Sameera Maduranga, Keyur Mehta, Hilal Ahmad (wk), Sudesh Wickramsekara (c), Aakash Parmar, Sharan Ramakrishnan, Rohit Deshmoyni, Piyush Singh Baghel, Jinnu Panilet, Prakash Sadasivan, Sudita Udugala, Sudhir Gladson, Naveen Dhekshnamoorthy, Anthony Thompson, Laxminarayanan Selvan, Pavan Sunkara, Eswarmurthi Gopalakrishnan, Kasi Vishwanathan, Naveen Padmaraju, Jeet Shah, Karthick Gopalakrishnan.

Prague Barbarians: Divyendra Singh, Pradeep Gangappa, Andrew Sim, Sabawoon Davizi, Jahanur Hoque, Uday Gali, Pradeepraj Balakrishnan, Yashwantha Salian, Ali Waqar, Sumit Pokhriyal, Mralidhara Sai Vandrasi, Sahil Grover, Sazib Bhuiyan, Abul Farhad, Pankaj Kumar, Bilal Samad, Ravindra Singh Bist, Sagar Madhireddy, Jafar Stooman, Amritpal Rai, Harsha Chaganty, Rahul Rungta, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Piyush Kumar, Hygreeva Kiran Namburi, Vamshi Krishna

PCC vs PRB live streaming: Pitch and weather report

The pitch displays a fine balance for both the bowlers and the batsmen. The team winning the toss would prefer to bat first, as chasing side has lost in the previous two games. Meanwhile, Accuweather suggests that the temperature will hover in the range of 18 degrees Celsius. Weather is expected to be partly sunny and partly cloudy.

Image courtesy: European Cricket

