ECS T10 Prague PCC Vs UCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Prague CC are set to battle United CC in the final league match of the ECS T10 Prague tournament on Thursday, October 8. The match will be played at the Vinor Cricket Ground at 12:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the PCC vs UCC live streaming info, how to watch PCC vs UCC live in India and where to catch PCC vs UCC live scores.

Also Read: IPL 2020: 'A Dream Come True For Me', Says Tripathi On His Match-winning Knock Vs Chennai

ECS T10 Prague: PCC vs UCC live streaming info and preview

This match is crucial for PCC, who are currently third on the table with 4 points. A win will ensure they reach the top of the points table and have another shot at the final. On the other hand, newly formed United CC are fourth on the table and would like to end the league phase with a win. If they do overcome PCC, they will have a chance to play the Eliminator.

Also Read: Fans Want Kedar Jadhav Named Man Of Match After He 'single-handedly' Wins Game For Kolkata

ECS T10 Prague live streaming: Weather report ahead of PCC vs UCC live streaming

Coming to the weather ahead of the PCC vs UCC live streaming, Accuweather indicates that the conditions will be clear with no rains expected before the match. The humidity forecast clocks in at 52% with temperatures hovering between 9-13 degrees Celsius. An uninterrupted contest is expected to be on the cards.

Tomorrow is Day 4 of the European Cricket series Prague, the final group match United CC v @PragueCricket followed by the 2 Semi-Finals. The action starts at 9am CEST watch here https://t.co/dPHqf1OS3H or on @FanCode #Kriket #Cricket #CzechRepublic — Czech Cricket (@CzechCricket) October 7, 2020

Also Read: Late Dean Jones Honoured By MCG's Memorial Service With Great Friend Elton John's Music

ECS T10 Prague live streaming: Pitch report ahead of PCC vs UCC live streaming

Coming to the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with bowlers and batsmen both looking to take advantage. Of the 9 matches, 4 have been won by the team batting first, while the chasing side has also won 4 times with one match getting washed out. With rains likely to stay away from this match, batsmen will likely enjoy batting on the surface. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a defendable total on the board.

Also Read: Pakistan's First Female Anchor, Marina Iqbal Slams Male Reporter For Wrongful Accusation

PCC vs UCC live streaming: PCC vs UCC live in India & ECS T10 Prague live streaming details

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch the PCC vs UCC live in India and PCC vs UCC live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For PCC vs UCC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image Source: FanCode

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.