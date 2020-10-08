ECS T10 Prague PRB Vs UCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Prague Barbarians (PRB) are all set to take on United CC (UCC) in the twelfth match of the ECS T10 Prague tournament. The match will be played at the Scott Page Field in Vinor, Prague. The PRB vs UCC live streaming is slated to begin at 5:30 pm IST on Thursday, September 8, 2020. Here is our PRB vs UCC prediction, info on how to watch ECS T10 Prague live in India and where to catch PRB vs UCC live scores.
By losing to Vinohrady Rossos in their last match, Prague Barbarians have lost the top spot of the points table, currently sitting to second with three wins and one loss. United CC, on the other hand, are at the fourth spot of the table as they have lost their two out of three matches, with one ending in a tie.
The PRB vs UCC ECS T10 Prague match will not be televised in India, but Indian fans can watch the PRB vs UCC live action on the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For PRB vs UCC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.
The weather in Prague will be cloudy, but chances of rain is very less. The pitch in Vinor is pretty even, but boundaries are long, making it hard for batsmen to hit huge runs. That’s why we haven’t seen any high scoring games in the tournament so far.
Divyendra Singh, Pradeep Gangappa, Andrew Sim, Sabawoon Davizi, Jahanur Hoque, Uday Gali, Pradeepraj Balakrishnan, Yashwantha Salian, Ali Waqar, Sumit Pokhriyal, Mralidhara Sai Vandrasi, Sahil Grover, Sazib Bhuiyan, Abul Farhad, Pankaj Kumar, Bilal Samad, Ravindra Singh Bist, Sagar Madhireddy, Jafar Stooman, Amritpal Rai, Harsha Chaganty, Rahul Rungta, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Piyush Kumar, Hygreeva Kiran Namburi, Vamshi Krishna
Abhimanyu Singh, Amit Pangarkar, Pramod Bagauly, Shyamal Joshi, Chetan Sharma, Meet Parikh, Umesh Kanyal, Neelesh Pandit, Rhuturaj Magare, Kumal Deshmukh, Saurabh Awati, Chaitanya Parchure, Arpan Shukia, Mustafa Nawab, Ashokkumar Reddy Somireddy, Gokul Sai Namburi, Santhosh Reddy Bemmireddy, Naveen Parandhar, Emon Md Mohiuddin, Keyur Patel
The group stage of the European Cricket Series Prague is complete, and the final 4 are decided— Czech Cricket (@CzechCricket) October 8, 2020
watch the qualifiers here https://t.co/dPHqf1OS3H or on @FanCode
12:00 @PragueCricket v @VinohradyCC
14:00 @Barbarians_CC v United CC#Kriket #Cricket #CzechRepublic
