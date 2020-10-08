ECS T10 Prague PRB Vs UCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Prague Barbarians (PRB) are all set to take on United CC (UCC) in the twelfth match of the ECS T10 Prague tournament. The match will be played at the Scott Page Field in Vinor, Prague. The PRB vs UCC live streaming is slated to begin at 5:30 pm IST on Thursday, September 8, 2020. Here is our PRB vs UCC prediction, info on how to watch ECS T10 Prague live in India and where to catch PRB vs UCC live scores.

PRB vs UCC live streaming: PRB vs UCC prediction and ECS T10 Prague preview

By losing to Vinohrady Rossos in their last match, Prague Barbarians have lost the top spot of the points table, currently sitting to second with three wins and one loss. United CC, on the other hand, are at the fourth spot of the table as they have lost their two out of three matches, with one ending in a tie.

Also Read l PCC vs UCC Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 Prague game preview

ECS T10 Prague live streaming: PRB vs UCC live streaming details and ECS T10 Prague live in India

The PRB vs UCC ECS T10 Prague match will not be televised in India, but Indian fans can watch the PRB vs UCC live action on the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For PRB vs UCC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

PRB vs UCC live streaming: PRB vs UCC pitch and weather report

The weather in Prague will be cloudy, but chances of rain is very less. The pitch in Vinor is pretty even, but boundaries are long, making it hard for batsmen to hit huge runs. That’s why we haven’t seen any high scoring games in the tournament so far.

Also Read l ECS T10 Prague PCC vs UCC live streaming in India, preview, pitch and weather report

PRB vs UCC live streaming: Squads for the PRB vs UCC match

PRB vs UCC live streaming: Prague Barbarians squad

Divyendra Singh, Pradeep Gangappa, Andrew Sim, Sabawoon Davizi, Jahanur Hoque, Uday Gali, Pradeepraj Balakrishnan, Yashwantha Salian, Ali Waqar, Sumit Pokhriyal, Mralidhara Sai Vandrasi, Sahil Grover, Sazib Bhuiyan, Abul Farhad, Pankaj Kumar, Bilal Samad, Ravindra Singh Bist, Sagar Madhireddy, Jafar Stooman, Amritpal Rai, Harsha Chaganty, Rahul Rungta, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Piyush Kumar, Hygreeva Kiran Namburi, Vamshi Krishna

PRB vs UCC live streaming: United CC squad

Abhimanyu Singh, Amit Pangarkar, Pramod Bagauly, Shyamal Joshi, Chetan Sharma, Meet Parikh, Umesh Kanyal, Neelesh Pandit, Rhuturaj Magare, Kumal Deshmukh, Saurabh Awati, Chaitanya Parchure, Arpan Shukia, Mustafa Nawab, Ashokkumar Reddy Somireddy, Gokul Sai Namburi, Santhosh Reddy Bemmireddy, Naveen Parandhar, Emon Md Mohiuddin, Keyur Patel

Also Read l ECS T10 Prague PCC vs VCC live streaming in India, preview, pitch and weather report

The group stage of the European Cricket Series Prague is complete, and the final 4 are decided

watch the qualifiers here https://t.co/dPHqf1OS3H or on @FanCode

12:00 @PragueCricket v @VinohradyCC

14:00 @Barbarians_CC v United CC#Kriket #Cricket #CzechRepublic — Czech Cricket (@CzechCricket) October 8, 2020

Also Read l PCC vs VCC Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 Prague game preview

Image Source: ecn.cricket

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.