ECS T10 Prague UCC Vs PRS Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

United CC are set to battle it out with Prague Spartans in the third and final match of the day in ECS T10 Prague on Monday, October 5. The match will be played at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague at 5:30 PM IST. Here is a look at the UCC vs PRS live streaming info, how to watch UCC vs PRS live in India and where to catch UCC vs PRS live scores.

Also Read: UCC Vs PRS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Prague Match Preview

ECS T10 Prague: UCC vs PRS live streaming and preview

The ECS T10 Prague is a 5-day tournament features five teams that would compete in 14 T10 matches to become the champions. The five-team taking part in the ECS T10 Prague are Prague CC, Prague Barbarians, Prague Spartans, United CC and Vinohrady CC.

Also Read: ECS T10 Prague VCC Vs PRS Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Coming to the UCC vs PRS live streaming, the contest promises to be an exciting one and as a result, worth watching. PRS have some very exciting all-rounders in their ranks who will be playing a crucial part in the competition for their side. Coming to UCC, the team also consists of some quality players in their ranks who are capable of turning the match on its head. It will be interesting to see as to how both these teams lineup for the contest.

Also Read: ECS T10 Prague UCC Vs VCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

ECS T10 Prague live streaming: Weather report ahead of UCC vs PRS live streaming

There will be intermittent cloud cover during the match but rain is expected to stay away during the match. Humidity is set to be at 67% while the temperatures will hover between 9-13 degrees Celsius. With weather playing a huge part, it will be interesting to watch what combination will both teams play.

Also Read: Dream11 IPL 2020 Bio-bubble Fatigue Likely To Make David Warner Skip BBL 2020-21?

ECS T10 Prague live streaming: Pitch report ahead of UCC vs PRS live streaming

The pitch appears to be a balanced one. While batsman will be looking to score big runs, bowlers will have to keep things tight on this pitch to contain the run flow of the opposition. The team winning the toss might opt to bowl first due to the weather conditions.

UCC vs PRS live streaming: UCC vs PRS live in India & ECS T10 Prague live streaming details

The match will not be telecast for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch UCC vs PRS live in India can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For UCC vs PRS live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image Source: FanCode

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.