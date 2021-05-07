ECS T10 Prague PBV Vs PSV Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Match Preview

Prague Barbarians Vandals and Prague Spartans Vanguards will contest in Match 17of the ECS T10 Prague 2021 which will be played at the Vinor Cricket Ground. The match starts at 9:00 AM local time (12:30 PM IST) on Friday, May 7. Here are our PBV vs PSV live streaming details, PBV vs PSV pitch report, how to watch FanCode ECS T10 Prague 2021 live in India and where to catch the PBV vs PSV live scores.

Preview: FanCode ECS T10 Prague 2021 live game

This match is really important for both the teams as the winner of this contest will go to the top of the points table. Prague Barbarians Vandals lost their top spot in Group B after losing their first match in the tournament against Brno Rangers 32 runs. They will be taking on the same opponent later in the day and will be hoping to even the score by winning that match.

Prague Spartans Vanguards, on the other hand, are third on the points table but are still unbeaten winning both their fixtures played in the tournament so far. They first knocked out Prague CC Rooks by 4 wickets following which they managed to overcome the United CC challenge via the golden ball rule. This should be a good contest to watch.

PBV vs PSV pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

The condition will be cloudy with no chance of rain coming down during the middle of the match. The wind gusts will be around 32 km/h with temperatures hovering around 9 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With chances of showers coming during the match, teams will be hoping to get to play the full quota of overs, making the PBV vs PSV Dream11 prediction a viable one.

PBV vs PSV live streaming and PBV vs PSV live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch FanCode ECS T10 Prague live in India and the PBV vs PSV live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The PBV vs PSV live streaming will be on the official European Cricket website for fans outside India. For PBV vs PSV live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

