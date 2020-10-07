ECS T10 Prague PCC Vs VCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Prague CC are set to battle Vinohrady CC in a league match of the ECS T10 Prague tournament on Wednesday, October 7. The match will be played at the Vinor Cricket Ground at 5:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the PCC vs VCC live streaming info, how to watch PCC vs VCC live in India and where to catch PCC vs VCC live scores.

ECS T10 Prague: PCC vs VCC live streaming info and preview

This should be an exciting contest as Vinohrady CC look to stay on top of the points table, while Prague CC will look to add a second win to their name. VCC are unbeaten in the tournament and will look to keep their winning run intact provided they pick up a win in their match against the Prague Barbarians. This will be Prague CC's first.

ECS T10 Prague live streaming: Weather report ahead of PCC vs VCC live streaming

Coming to the weather ahead of PCC vs VCC live streaming, Accuweather indicates that the conditions will be partly sunny with showers expected before the match. However, things will improve during the course of the contest. The humidity forecast clocks in at 69% with temperatures hovering between 9-12 degrees Celsius. An uninterrupted contest is expected to be on the cards.

ECS T10 Prague live streaming: Pitch report ahead of PCC vs VCC live streaming

Coming to pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with bowlers and batsmen both looking to take advantage. However, with the conditions being sunny for this match, batsmen will likely enjoy batting on the surface. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put a defendable total on board.

PCC vs VCC live streaming: PCC vs VCC live in India & ECS T10 Prague live streaming details

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch PCC vs VCC live in India and PCC vs VCC live streaming can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For PCC vs VCC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

