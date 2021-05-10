ECS T10 Prague PCK Vs BCC Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Match Preview

Prague CC Kings and Bohemians will contest in Match 25 of the ECS T10 Prague 2021 which will be played at the Vinor Cricket Ground. The match starts at 9:00 AM local time (12:30 PM IST) on Monday, May 10. Here are our PCK vs BCC live streaming details, PCK vs BCC pitch report, how to watch FanCode ECS T10 Prague 2021 live in India and where to catch the PCK vs BCC live scores.

Preview: FanCode ECS T10 Prague 2021 live game

Both these Group A are facing each other for the second time and this should be a good battle to watch between them as they are currently placed in the top 3 of the ECS T10 Prague points table. Prague CC Kings are currently on the table-toppers after a winless start in the tournament so far. The team has won all four matches so far will and look to keep their winning run intact with a win over Bohemian.

On the other hand, Bohemian are currently third on the points table and will look to take the top spot by the end of the day by winning both their matches today and also the other results going in their favour. They started their campaign with a defeat versus Vinohardy and Prague CC Kings before beating Vinohardy in the return fixture after which they beat Brno Raiders. This fixture is also the return fixture between these two teams and Bohemian will look to even the score by beating Prague CC Kings in this fixture.

PCK vs BCC pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

The condition will be partly sunny during the match with no chances of rain coming down. The wind gusts will be around 15 km/h with temperatures hovering around 18 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no chances of the shower coming down during the match, teams will be able to play the full quota of overs.

PCK vs BCC live streaming and PCK vs BCC live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch FanCode ECS T10 Prague live in India and the PCK vs BCC live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The PCK vs BCC live streaming will be on the official European Cricket website for fans outside India. For PCK vs BCC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

