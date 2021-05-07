ECS T10 Prague PCR Vs UCC Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Match Preview

Prague CC Rooks and United CC will contest in Match 20 of the ECS T10 Prague 2021 which will be played at the Vinor Cricket Ground. The match starts at 3:00 PM local time (6:30 PM IST) on Friday, May 7. Here are our PCR vs UCC live streaming details, PCR vs UCC pitch report, how to watch FanCode ECS T10 Prague 2021 live in India and where to catch the PCR vs UCC live scores.

Preview: FanCode ECS T10 Prague 2021 live game

Both the teams are currently winless and currently at the bottom of the Group B points table. A win for one of the teams will see them climb the points table as well as get the season back on track. Prague CC Rooks have played two matches until now and has lost both of them. They lost their first match to Prague Spartans Vanguards by 4 wickets after which they were trashed by Prague Barbarians Vandals by 9 wickets.

United CC on the other hand have played 3 matches and lost all of them. They started their campaign with a loss to Prague Spartans Vanguards on the golden ball rule. In their second match, they lost to Prague Barbarians Vandals by 8 wickets after which Brno Rangers handed them defeat by 7 runs. This is a do-or-die match for both the team to stay in contention for a place in the playoff. This should be a cracker of a contest.

PCR vs UCC pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

The condition will be partly sunny with a chance of rain coming down during the match. The wind gusts will be around 32 km/h with temperatures hovering around 11 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With chances of showers coming during the match, teams will be hoping to get to play the full quota of overs, making the PCR vs UCC Dream11 prediction a viable one.



PCR vs UCC live streaming and PCR vs UCC live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch FanCode ECS T10 Prague live in India and the PCR vs UCC live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The PCR vs UCC live streaming will be on the official European Cricket website for fans outside India. For PCR vs UCC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image source: Fancode

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2021 news on Republic World. From live updates and scores to team news, commentary, schedule, controversies, match reactions, reports, analysis, statistics, polls, previews and more, find it all in the IPL 2021 section on Republic World.