ECS T10 Prague PRS Vs PRB Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Prague Spartans are set to face Prague Barbarians in the final league match of Day 2 in the ECS T10 Prague tournament on Tuesday, October 6. The match will be played at Vinor Cricket Ground at 5:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the PRS vs PRB live streaming info, how to watch PRS vs PRB live in India and where to catch PRS vs PRB live scores.

ECS T10 Prague: PRS vs PRB live streaming and preview

This will be the second match for both teams as they chase victory to open their account in the ECS T10 Prague. PRS already have a point after their second match was abandoned on Monday and a win in this match will help them move closer to the top spot. For PRB, this will be an opportunity to make some ground in case they lose their opening match.

ECS T10 Prague live streaming: Weather report ahead of PRS vs PRB live streaming

Coming to the weather ahead of PRS vs PRB live streaming, there will be cloud cover during the match with a slight chance of rain. The humidity forecast clocks in at 45% with temperatures hovering between 9-15 degrees Celsius. Despite the cloud cover, both teams will have the opportunity to play their full quota of overs.

ECS T10 Prague live streaming: Pitch report ahead of PRS vs PRB live streaming

The pitch appears to be a balanced once and fans could stand witness to a great contest between these two teams. However, with the conditions being cloudy for this match, bowlers will be looking to take full advantage of the overhead conditions. The team winning the toss is likely to look to bowl first.

PRS vs PRB live streaming: PRS vs PRB live in India & ECS T10 Prague live streaming details

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch PRS vs PRB live in India and PRS vs PRB live streaming can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For PRS vs PRB live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image credits: FanCode

