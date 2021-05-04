ECS T10 Prague PSV Vs PCR Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Match Preview

Prague Spartans Vanguards and Prague CC Rooks will contest in Match 1 of the ECS T10 Prague 2021 which will be played at the Vinor Cricket Ground. The match starts at 9:00 AM local time (12:30 PM IST) on Tuesday, May 4. Here are our PSV vs PCR live streaming details, PSV vs PCR pitch report, how to watch FanCode ECS T10 Prague 2021 live in India, PSV vs PCR pitch report and where to catch the PSV vs PCR live scores.

Preview: FanCode ECS T10 Prague 2021 live game

This being the opening fixture in Group B should be a great contest as both teams will eye for a win in their first fixture of this years ECS T10 Prague tournament. Prague Spartans Vanguards went winless in last year's edition and so making a winning start to the tournament will be crucial for them. They came third in the ECN Czech Super Series at Championship weekend and will look to take the positive from that finish and start on a bright note.

Prague CC Rooks, on the other hand, are reigning Pro40 League Division 1 champion and the current team is supposed to be the second-string side which will look to spring a surprise or two under the leadership of Naveen Padmaraju, featuring many wily former Czech National Team players including Rohit Deshmoyni. Speaking About the competition 10 top teams who are split into two groups will feature in 48 T10 matches to be played for 12 days. Group A comprises of Vinohrady CC, Bohemian Brno Raiders, Prague CC Kings and Prague Spartans Mobilizers. Group B will comprise of Prague Barbarians Vandals, Brno Rangers, Prague Spartans Vanguards, Prague CC Rooks.

PSV vs PCR pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

The condition will be cloudy during the match with no chances of rain coming down. The wind gusts will be around 22 km/h with temperatures hovering around 6 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no chances of the shower coming down during the match, teams will be able to play the full quota of overs.

PSV vs PCR live streaming and PSV vs PCR live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch FanCode ECS T10 Prague live in India and the PSV vs PCR live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The PSV vs PCR live streaming will be on the official European Cricket website for fans outside India. For PSV vs PCR live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

