ECS T10 Prague UCC Vs BRG Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Match Preview

Match 15 of the ECS T10 Prague 2021 will be played between Brno Rangers and United CC at the Vinor Cricket Ground. The match starts at 1:00 PM local time (4:30 PM IST) on Thursday, May 6. Here are our UCC vs BRG live streaming details, UCC vs BRG pitch report, how to watch FanCode ECS T10 Prague 2021 live in India and where to catch the UCC vs BRG live scores.

Preview: FanCode ECS T10 Prague 2021 live game

For Brno Rangers, this will be their first match of the tournament and they will look to make a winning start to their campaign against a winless United CC team. The team performed well in the ECN Czech Super Series Week 4 last season and went on to lift the title. Taking confidence from the title-winning campaign the team will look to do well in the tournament.

United CC on the other hand are winless after losing their opening two fixtures in Group. In their first match, they lost to Prague Spartans Vanguards via Golden Ball rule after the match ended in a tie. In their second match, they got beaten by Prague Barbarians Vandals by 8 wickets. The team will look to put the losses behind perform well versus Brno Rangers and register their first win in the tournament.

UCC vs BRG pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

There will be rain coming down before the start which could delay the match, however, post the shower there will be intermittent cloud cover. The wind gusts will be around 26 km/h with temperatures hovering around 10 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With chances of showers coming down before the match, teams will be hoping to get to play the full quota of overs, making the UCC vs BRG Dream11 prediction a viable one.



UCC vs BRG live streaming and UCC vs BRG live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch FanCode ECS T10 Prague live in India and the UCC vs BRG live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The UCC vs BRG live streaming will be on the official European Cricket website for fans outside India. For UCC vs BRG live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

