ECS T10 Prague UCC Vs PCR Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Match Preview

United CC and Prague CC Rooks will contest in Match 32 of the ECS T10 Prague 2021 which will be played at the Vinor Cricket Ground. The match starts at 3:00 PM local time (6:30 PM IST) on Tuesday, May 11. Here are our UCC vs PCR live streaming details, UCC vs PCR pitch report, how to watch FanCode ECS T10 Prague 2021 live in India and where to catch the UCC vs PCR live scores.

Preview: FanCode ECS T10 Prague 2021 live game

This is the second match of the day and both teams will look to end the day on a high by winning this match. Prague CC Rooks, are at rock bottom on the points table with no wins ahead of their opening fixture versus Prague Spartans Vanguards. While their first fixture will not be easy, they have an opportunity to win this fixture and finally get their first win in the competition. United CC on the other hand play their opening fixture of the day against Prague Spartans Vanguard. The team is just a place above winless Prague CC Rooks and will also fancy their chance of winning the contest if they don't win versus Prague Spartans Vanguard. This should be a good contest to watch.

UCC vs PCR pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets. Coming to the weather there will be intermittent cloud cover with no chance of rain coming down. The wind gusts will be around 13 km/h with temperatures hovering around 27 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no chances of showers, teams will get to play the full quota of overs.

UCC vs PCR live streaming and UCC vs PCR live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch FanCode ECS T10 Prague live in India and the UCC vs PCR live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The UCC vs PCR live streaming will be on the official European Cricket website for fans outside India. For UCC vs PCR live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image Source: FanCode