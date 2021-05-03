ECS T10 Prague VCC Vs BCC Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Vinohrady CC and Bohemian will contest in Match 1 of the ECS T10 Prague 2021 which will be played at the Vinor Cricket Ground. The match starts at 9:00 AM local time (12:30 PM IST) on Monday, May 3. Here are our VCC vs BCC live streaming details, VCC vs BCC pitch report, how to watch FanCode ECS T10 Prague 2021 live in India and where to catch the VCC vs BCC live scores.

Preview: FanCode ECS T10 Prague 2021 live game

The ECS T10 Prague competition will witness 10 top teams, who are split into two groups, feature in 48 T10 matches to be played for 12 days. Group A will comprise of Vinohrady CC, Bohemian Brno Raiders, Prague CC Kings and Prague Spartans Mobilizers. Group B will comprise of Prague Barbarians Vandals, Brno Rangers, Prague Spartans Vanguards, Prague CC Rooks.

Speaking about the opening fixture, Vinohrady CC is a very experienced outfit and enjoyed mixed results in their two previous T10 tournaments. While their ECN Czech Super Series campaign proved extremely disappointing last year, Vinohrady were crowned joint winners of the T10 Challenger Cup with Rugby Cricket Dresden after the final had to be abandoned due to rain. Bohemian, on the other hand, will be coming into this match as well as the tournament on the back of winning 2020 ECN Czech Super Series. The team comprises of good players in their ranks and will also look to make a winning start in the competition. This will be a good contest to watch.

VCC vs BCC pitch report

Speaking about the VCC vs BCC pitch report, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

The condition will be partly sunny during the match with no chances of rain coming down. The wind gusts will be around 22 km/h with temperatures hovering around 6 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no chances of the shower coming down during the match, teams will be able to play the full quota of overs.

VCC vs BCC live streaming and VCC vs BCC live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch FanCode ECS T10 Prague live in India and the VCC vs BCC live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The VCC vs BCC live streaming will be on the official European Cricket website for fans outside India. For VCC vs BCC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image Source: European Cricket / YouTube