ECS T10 Prague VCC Vs PRS Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Vinohrady CC are set to battle it out with Prague Spartans in the 2nd match of the tournament in ECS T10 Prague on Monday, October 5. The match will be played Vinor Cricket ground at 3:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the VCC vs PRS live streaming info, how to watch VCC vs PRS live in India and where to catch VCC vs PRS live scores.

ECS T10 Prague: VCC vs PRS live streaming and preview

The ECS T10 Prague will feature five participating teams which are Prague CC, Prague Barbarians, Prague Spartans, United CC and Vinohrady CC. All these teams will be competing against each other over five days in 14 T10 matches.

Vinohrady CC and Prague Spartans are both newly formed teams. However, coming into the tournament, the two teams have had a contrasting run of form. While VCC had a disappointing ECN Czech Super Series, they ended as joint winners of the T10 Challenger Cup. On the other hand, PRS had success very early, coming in third in the ECN Czech Super Series. PRS have gone on to win the T20 league Division 2 in 2020, Indoor League Division 1 2020 and Pro40 League Division 2 2019.

The European Cricket Series Prague starts tomorrow watch live here https://t.co/8C5dOyjJ4V or on @FanCode

10:00 United CC v @VinohradyCC

12:00 Vinohrady CC v @PragueSpartans

14:00 United CC v Prague Spartans#Kriket #Cricket #CzechRepublic — Czech Cricket (@CzechCricket) October 4, 2020

ECS T10 Prague live streaming: Weather report ahead of VCC vs PRS live streaming

There will be showers ahead of the match which could delay or shorten the proceedings. Humidity is excepted at 74% while the temperatures will hover between 9-13 degrees Celsius. With weather playing a huge part, it will be interesting to watch how the match pans out.

The pitch appears to be a balanced one. While batsman will be looking to score big runs, bowlers will have to keep things tight on this pitch to contain the run flow of the opposition. The team winning the toss might opt to bowl first due to the weather conditions.

VCC vs PRS live streaming: VCC vs PRS live in India & ECS T10 Prague live streaming details

The match will not be telecast for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch VCC vs PRS live in India can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For VCC vs PRS live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image Source: European Cricket / Twitter

